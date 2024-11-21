How to use the exchange command to switch tables

How do I use the EXCHANGE command to switch table names?

The EXCHANGE command is useful when you need to switch a current table with another table that is temporary where possibly Primary Keys or other settings were updated. This happens atomically vs with the RENAME command. It is also useful when you have Materialized Views triggering on a source table and are trying to avoid rebuilding the view.

Below is a simple example on how it works and how to test:

Create sample database

create database db1;



Create example table

create table db1.table1_exchange

(

id Int32,

string_field String

)

engine = MergeTree()

order by id;



Insert sample row

insert into db1.table1_exchange

values

(1, 'a');



Create example temporary table that will be exchanged

create table db1.table1_exchange_temp

(

id Int32,

string_field String

)

engine = MergeTree()

order by id;



Insert sample row into the temporary table

insert into db1.table1_exchange_temp

values

(2, 'b');



Run the EXCHANGE command to switch the tables

exchange tables db1.table1_exchange and db1.table1_exchange_temp;



Test that the tables are now exchanged and show the rows are switched

clickhouse-cloud :) select * from db1.table1_exchange;



SELECT *

FROM db1.table1_exchange



Query id: 925a9a54-ce0d-406f-9943-16930f770a65



┌─id─┬─string_field─┐

│ 2 │ b │

└────┴──────────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



Reference link:

https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/statements/exchange