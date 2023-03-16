DB::Exception: Too many parts (600). Merges are processing significantly slower than inserts

The main requirement about inserting into Clickhouse: you should never send too many INSERT statements per second. Ideally - one insert per second / per few seconds.

So you can insert 100K rows per second but only with one big bulk INSERT statement. When you send hundreds / thousands insert statements per second to *MergeTree table you will always get some errors, and it can not be changed by adjusting some settings.

If you can't combine lot of inserts into one big bulk insert statement outside - then you should create Buffer table before *MergeTree table.