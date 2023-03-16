General Questions About ClickHouse

- What is ClickHouse?
- [Why is ClickHouse so fast?]why-clickhouse-is-so-fast.md)
- [Who is using ClickHouse?]who-is-using-clickhouse.md)
- [What does “ClickHouse” mean?]dbms-naming.md)
- [What does “Не тормозит” mean?]ne-tormozit.md)
- [What is OLAP?]olap.md)
- [What is a columnar database?]columnar-database.md)
- How do I choose a primary key?
- [Why not use something like MapReduce?]mapreduce.md)
- [How do I contribute code to ClickHouse?]how-do-i-contribute-code-to-clickhouse.md)
Don’t see what you're looking for?
Check out our Knowledge Base and also browse the many helpful articles found here in the documentation.