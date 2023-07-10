How to create a dictionary with String type keys and values

How to create a ClickHouse dictionary using string keys and string values from a MergeTree table source

Create the source table for the dictionary

CREATE TABLE db1.table1_dict_source

(

id UInt32,

email String,

name String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree()

ORDER BY id;



Insert rows

Create dictionary with key/value both as String

CREATE DICTIONARY db1.table1_dict

(

email String,

name String

)

PRIMARY KEY email

SOURCE(

CLICKHOUSE(

TABLE 'table1_dict_source'

USER 'default'

PASSWORD 'ClickHouse123!'))

LAYOUT(COMPLEX_KEY_HASHED())

LIFETIME(MIN 0 MAX 1000);



Test the dictionary

You can also use dictGet function to retrieve values from it such as:

Response:

More details - https://clickhouse.com/docs/en/sql-reference/functions/ext-dict-functions