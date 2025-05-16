Skip to main content

Create a custom DNS alias by setting up a reverse proxy

Learn how to set up a custom DNS alias for your instance using a reverse proxy

In this knowledgebase article, we will walk you through how you can set up a custom DNS alias for your ClickHouse Cloud instance through the use of a reverse proxy such as Nginx for ClickHouse native client.

Create a self-signed certificate

note

This step is not needed if you are using signed certificates.

Create a self-signed certificate with the domain name of your choice. In this example we will use a domain name xyz-customdomain.com and create a certificate called MyCertificate.crt. Refer to "Create SSL certificates" for further details.

Add the certificate to /etc/clickhouse-client/config.xml:

Update Nginx configuration

Add the following in your nginx.conf file:

Where isrgrootx1.pem is the root certificate for ClickHouse Cloud which you can download here.

Update hosts file

note

The following step is not needed if you are using your own domain controllers

Add the following to your /etc/hosts file on the Nginx server:

Where 10.X.Y.Z is the IP address of your specific Nginx box.

Connect to Cloud using alias

You are now ready to connect using your custom alias:

· 2 min read