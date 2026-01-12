Find counts and sizes of wide or compact parts

This knowledgebase article shows you how to find part counts by the type of part - wide or compact.

The following query can be used to count the number of parts by type:

SELECT table, part_type, count(*) FROM system.parts WHERE active GROUP BY table, part_type ORDER BY table ASC, part_type ASC

An example response is shown below:

┌─table───────────────────┬─part_type─┬─count()─┐ │ asynchronous_metric_log │ Compact │ 6 │ │ metric_log │ Compact │ 1 │ │ otel_logs │ Compact │ 5 │ │ otel_logs │ Wide │ 2 │ │ part_log │ Compact │ 2 │ │ query_log │ Compact │ 5 │ │ session_log │ Compact │ 2 │ │ text_log │ Compact │ 7 │ │ trace_log │ Compact │ 6 │ └─────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┘

Run the query below to query part size for wide and compact parts:

SELECT table, column, part_type, sum(rows), sum(column_data_compressed_bytes), sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes) FROM system.parts_columns WHERE active GROUP BY table, column, part_type ORDER BY table ASC, column ASC, part_type ASC

An example response is shown below:

┌─table─────┬─column─────────────┬─part_type─┬─sum(rows)─┬─sum(column_data_compressed_bytes)─┬─sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐ │ otel_logs │ Body │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ Body │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 316784170 │ 2807508947 │ │ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 215812392 │ 3173566494 │ │ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 94428129 │ 2258154988 │ │ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │ │ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │ │ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │ │ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │ │ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 61225801 │ 151201256 │ │ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │ │ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │ │ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │ └───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘

Compact part size shows as zero Note that columns sizes are not calculated in compact parts and they therefore show as 0 above.