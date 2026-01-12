Skip to main content

Find counts and sizes of wide or compact parts

This knowledgebase article shows you how to find part counts by the type of part - wide or compact.

The following query can be used to count the number of parts by type:

SELECT
    table,
    part_type,
    count(*)
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
    table,
    part_type
ORDER BY
    table ASC,
    part_type ASC

An example response is shown below:

┌─table───────────────────┬─part_type─┬─count()─┐
│ asynchronous_metric_log │ Compact   │       6 │
│ metric_log              │ Compact   │       1 │
│ otel_logs               │ Compact   │       5 │
│ otel_logs               │ Wide      │       2 │
│ part_log                │ Compact   │       2 │
│ query_log               │ Compact   │       5 │
│ session_log             │ Compact   │       2 │
│ text_log                │ Compact   │       7 │
│ trace_log               │ Compact   │       6 │
└─────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┘

Run the query below to query part size for wide and compact parts:

SELECT
    table,
    column,
    part_type,
    sum(rows),
    sum(column_data_compressed_bytes),
    sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)
FROM system.parts_columns
WHERE active
GROUP BY
    table,
    column,
    part_type
ORDER BY
    table ASC,
    column ASC,
    part_type ASC

An example response is shown below:

┌─table─────┬─column─────────────┬─part_type─┬─sum(rows)─┬─sum(column_data_compressed_bytes)─┬─sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐
│ otel_logs │ Body               │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ Body               │ Wide      │  18900157 │                         316784170 │                          2807508947 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes      │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes      │ Wide      │  18900157 │                         215812392 │                          3173566494 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Wide      │  18900157 │                          94428129 │                          2258154988 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName        │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName        │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             24726 │                            18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber     │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber     │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             51973 │                            75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText       │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText       │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             24726 │                            18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId             │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId             │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             13048 │                            18900157 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp          │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp          │ Wide      │  18900157 │                          61225801 │                           151201256 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags         │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags         │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             51973 │                            75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId            │ Compact   │   1564357 │                                 0 │                                   0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId            │ Wide      │  18900157 │                             13048 │                            18900157 │
└───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘
Compact part size shows as zero

Note that columns sizes are not calculated in compact parts and they therefore show as 0 above.

· 3 min read