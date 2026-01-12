Find counts and sizes of wide or compact parts
This knowledgebase article shows you how to find part counts by the type of part - wide or compact.
Note that columns sizes are not calculated in compact parts and they therefore show as 0.
The following query can be used to count the number of parts by type:
SELECT
table,
part_type,
count(*)
FROM system.parts
WHERE active
GROUP BY
table,
part_type
ORDER BY
table ASC,
part_type ASC
An example response is shown below:
┌─table───────────────────┬─part_type─┬─count()─┐
│ asynchronous_metric_log │ Compact │ 6 │
│ metric_log │ Compact │ 1 │
│ otel_logs │ Compact │ 5 │
│ otel_logs │ Wide │ 2 │
│ part_log │ Compact │ 2 │
│ query_log │ Compact │ 5 │
│ session_log │ Compact │ 2 │
│ text_log │ Compact │ 7 │
│ trace_log │ Compact │ 6 │
└─────────────────────────┴───────────┴─────────┘
Run the query below to query part size for wide and compact parts:
SELECT
table,
column,
part_type,
sum(rows),
sum(column_data_compressed_bytes),
sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)
FROM system.parts_columns
WHERE active
GROUP BY
table,
column,
part_type
ORDER BY
table ASC,
column ASC,
part_type ASC
An example response is shown below:
┌─table─────┬─column─────────────┬─part_type─┬─sum(rows)─┬─sum(column_data_compressed_bytes)─┬─sum(column_data_uncompressed_bytes)─┐
│ otel_logs │ Body │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ Body │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 316784170 │ 2807508947 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ LogAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 215812392 │ 3173566494 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ ResourceAttributes │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 94428129 │ 2258154988 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ ServiceName │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityNumber │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SeverityText │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 24726 │ 18973727 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ SpanId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ Timestamp │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 61225801 │ 151201256 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceFlags │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 51973 │ 75600628 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Compact │ 1564357 │ 0 │ 0 │
│ otel_logs │ TraceId │ Wide │ 18900157 │ 13048 │ 18900157 │
└───────────┴────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────┘
Compact part size shows as zero
Note that columns sizes are not calculated in compact parts and they therefore show as
0 above.
