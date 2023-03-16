Problem remote() or remoteSecure() table function allows the access of remote table from another ClickHouse node.

When using these functions on a node that is located more than 100ms (latency wise) away from the remote node, it is common to encounter the following timeout error.

4776d4bd8190 :) SELECT * FROM remoteSecure('HOSTNAME.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud', DATABASE, TABLE, 'USER', 'USER_PASSWORD')



SELECT *

FROM remoteSecure('HOSTNAME.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud', DATABASE, TABLE, 'USER', 'USER_PASSWORD')



Query id: 2bd6ddd0-66d9-4d19-830f-87e3cec3724b





0 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.213 sec.



Received exception from server (version 22.6.9):

Code: 519. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::NetException. DB::NetException: All attempts to get table structure failed. Log:



Code: 279. DB::NetException: All connection tries failed. Log:



Code: 209. DB::NetException: Timeout: connect timed out: 18.218.245.169:9440 (hc7d963h1t.us-east-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:9440, connection timeout 100 ms). (SOCKET_TIMEOUT) (version 22.6.9.11 (official build))

. (ALL_CONNECTION_TRIES_FAILED) (version 22.6.9.11 (official build))



. (NO_REMOTE_SHARD_AVAILABLE)



Workaround To get increase the connection timeout, set connect_timeout_with_failover_secure_ms to a higher value (e.g. 1 second) from the default 100ms.