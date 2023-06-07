How to configurecap_ipc_lock and cap_sys_nice capabilities in Docker

When running ClickHouse in Docker, Docker is complaining about the lack of CAP_IPC_LOCK and CAP_SYS_NICE capabilities in the system. How can I resolve it?

Here is what the no CAP_SYS_NICE or CAP_SYS_NICE capability log messages look like:

docker run -d --name clickhouse-server \

--ulimit nofile = 262144 :262144 \

--network clickhouse-net \

-p 8123 :8123 -p 9000 :9000 -p 9009 :9009 -p 9363 :9363 \

clickhouse/clickhouse-server:23.2



2023.04.19 08:04:10.022720 [ 1 ] {} <Information> Application: It looks like the process has no CAP_IPC_LOCK capability, binary mlock will be disabled. It could happen due to incorrect ClickHouse package installation. You could resolve the problem manually with 'sudo setcap cap_ipc_lock=+ep /usr/bin/clickhouse'. Note that it will not work on 'nosuid' mounted filesystems.



2023.04.19 08:04:10.065860 [ 1 ] {} <Information> Application: It looks like the process has no CAP_SYS_NICE capability, the setting 'os_thread_priority' will have no effect. It could happen due to incorrect ClickHouse package installation. You could resolve the problem manually with 'sudo setcap cap_sys_nice=+ep /usr/bin/clickhouse'. Note that it will not work on 'nosuid' mounted filesystems.



Add two --cap-add arguments to provide the container with the IPC_LOCK and SYS_NICE capabilities:

docker run -d --name clickhouse-server \

--cap-add = SYS_NICE \

--cap-add = IPC_LOCK \

--ulimit nofile = 262144 :262144 \

--network clickhouse-net \

-p 8123 :8123 -p 9000 :9000 -p 9009 :9009 -p 9363 :9363 \

clickhouse/clickhouse-server:23.2



Check that the capabilities are visible in the container using the following command:

apt-get update > /dev/null && apt-get install -y libcap2-bin > /dev/null && capsh --print



The response is similar to:

debconf: delaying package configuration, since apt-utils is not installed

WARNING: libcap needs an update (cap=40 should have a name).

Current: = cap_chown,cap_dac_override,cap_fowner,cap_fsetid,cap_kill,cap_setgid,cap_setuid,cap_setpcap,cap_net_bind_service,cap_net_raw,cap_ipc_lock,cap_sys_chroot,cap_sys_nice,cap_mknod,cap_audit_write,cap_setfcap+ep

Bounding set =cap_chown,cap_dac_override,cap_fowner,cap_fsetid,cap_kill,cap_setgid,cap_setuid,cap_setpcap,cap_net_bind_service,cap_net_raw,cap_ipc_lock,cap_sys_chroot,cap_sys_nice,cap_mknod,cap_audit_write,cap_setfcap

Ambient set =

Securebits: 00/0x0/1'b0

secure-noroot: no (unlocked)

secure-no-suid-fixup: no (unlocked)

secure-keep-caps: no (unlocked)

secure-no-ambient-raise: no (unlocked)

uid=0(root) euid=0(root)

gid=0(root)

groups=0(root)

Guessed mode: UNCERTAIN (0)



Manually set both the capabilities for ClickHouse

setcap "cap_ipc_lock=+ep cap_sys_nice=+ep" /usr/bin/clickhouse



Check that the capabilities are applied.

getcap -v /usr/bin/clickhouse



You should see the following:

/usr/bin/clickhouse = cap_ipc_lock,cap_sys_nice+ep



Restart the ClickHouse server and the log messages should not be shown.

Check out this article on Linux capabilities for more details.