Comparing metrics between queries

To compare metrics between two queries, you must first obtain the
query_id for both queries.
You can then run the following query:
WITH
initial_query_id = '82142964-0b5d-4263-b996-302ce14bd779' AS second,
initial_query_id = '7ea39e31-2f89-4085-843c-7246cb3baa5c' AS first
SELECT
PE.Names AS metric,
sumIf(PE.Values, first) AS v1,
sumIf(PE.Values, second) AS v2,
10 * log10(v2 / v1) AS dB
FROM clusterAllReplicas(
default, system.query_log)
ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE
WHERE (first OR second)
AND (event_date >= today() - 3) AND (type = 2)
GROUP BY metric
HAVING v1 != v2
ORDER BY
dB DESC,
v2 DESC,
metric ASC FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock
You will receive a table with metrics comparing the two queries:
Query id: d7747d26-a231-47c8-ae8c-284895b1aeaf
┌─metric──────────────────────────────────────┬─────────v1─┬─────────v2─┬───────────────────────dB─┐
│ SystemTimeMicroseconds │ 13812127 │ 24081938 │ 2.4143087099482767 │
│ SoftPageFaults │ 2651887 │ 4056889 │ 1.846381108610876 │
│ DiskReadElapsedMicroseconds │ 1113947 │ 1273786 │ 0.582319430863304 │
│ CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheMicroseconds │ 1126505 │ 1285450 │ 0.57322064922068 │
│ OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds │ 70301588 │ 80045377 │ 0.5637111926869545 │
│ RealTimeMicroseconds │ 86686457 │ 96339471 │ 0.4585300419916516 │
│ QueryProfilerRuns │ 157 │ 174 │ 0.4464959587336597 │
│ NetworkSendBytes │ 868197 │ 940859 │ 0.349062627796429 │
│ NetworkReceiveElapsedMicroseconds │ 161 │ 174 │ 0.3372337225075003 │
│ ArenaAllocBytes │ 1480589312 │ 1497366528 │ 0.04893510724370622 │
│ OSWriteBytes │ 380928 │ 385024 │ 0.04644905045763538 │
│ ArenaAllocChunks │ 2153 │ 2157 │ 0.00806115279057892 │
│ FileOpen │ 7511 │ 7516 │ 0.0028900944828012766 │
│ OpenedFileCacheMisses │ 7511 │ 7516 │ 0.0028900944828012766 │
│ ContextLock │ 5880 │ 5881 │ 0.0007385332589917156 │
│ OSReadChars │ 2340791432 │ 2340789818 │ -0.000002994506583727971 │
│ OSWriteChars │ 2521310 │ 2513992 │ -0.012623549714419216 │
│ AggregationPreallocatedElementsInHashTables │ 128039910 │ 127563540 │ -0.016187974135432794 │
│ OSCPUWaitMicroseconds │ 1543643 │ 1536999 │ -0.018732829140838268 │
│ OpenedFileCacheHits │ 539 │ 534 │ -0.040475081581823065 │
│ UserTimeMicroseconds │ 56490840 │ 55961729 │ -0.04086908559606555 │
│ WaitMarksLoadMicroseconds │ 388571 │ 359985 │ -0.3318598023153847 │
│ ThreadpoolReaderTaskMicroseconds │ 3816669 │ 3392522 │ -0.5116182478775457 │
│ NetworkSendElapsedMicroseconds │ 4745 │ 4122 │ -0.6112822932011739 │
│ AsynchronousReadWaitMicroseconds │ 2380284 │ 2025078 │ -0.7018702173136342 │
│ NetworkReceiveBytes │ 516 │ 372 │ -1.4210676174531387 │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴──────────────────────────┘
26 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.173 sec. Processed 5.86 million rows, 2.40 GB (33.92 million rows/s., 13.92 GB/s.)