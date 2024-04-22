Skip to main content

Comparing metrics between queries

· 3 min read

To compare metrics between two queries, you must first obtain the query_id for both queries.

You can then run the following query:

WITH
    initial_query_id = '82142964-0b5d-4263-b996-302ce14bd779' AS second,
    initial_query_id = '7ea39e31-2f89-4085-843c-7246cb3baa5c' AS first
SELECT
    PE.Names AS metric,
    sumIf(PE.Values, first) AS v1,
    sumIf(PE.Values, second) AS v2,
    10 * log10(v2 / v1) AS dB
FROM clusterAllReplicas(
    default, system.query_log)
ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE
WHERE (first OR second)
    AND (event_date >= today() - 3) AND (type = 2)
GROUP BY metric
HAVING v1 != v2
ORDER BY
    dB DESC,
    v2 DESC,
    metric ASC FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock

WITH
    initial_query_id = '82142964-0b5d-4263-b996-302ce14bd779' AS second,
    initial_query_id = '7ea39e31-2f89-4085-843c-7246cb3baa5c' AS first
SELECT
    PE.Names AS metric,
    sumIf(PE.Values, first) AS v1,
    sumIf(PE.Values, second) AS v2,
    10 * log10(v2 / v1) AS dB
FROM clusterAllReplicas(default, system.query_log)
ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE
WHERE (first OR second) AND (event_date >= (today() - 3)) AND (type = 2)
GROUP BY metric
HAVING v1 != v2
ORDER BY
    dB DESC,
    v2 DESC,
    metric ASC
FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock

You will receive a table with metrics comparing the two queries:

Query id: d7747d26-a231-47c8-ae8c-284895b1aeaf

┌─metric──────────────────────────────────────┬─────────v1─┬─────────v2─┬───────────────────────dB─┐
│ SystemTimeMicroseconds                      │   13812127240819382.4143087099482767
│ SoftPageFaults                              │    265188740568891.846381108610876
│ DiskReadElapsedMicroseconds                 │    111394712737860.582319430863304
│ CachedReadBufferReadFromCacheMicroseconds   │    112650512854500.57322064922068
│ OSCPUVirtualTimeMicroseconds                │   70301588800453770.5637111926869545
│ RealTimeMicroseconds                        │   86686457963394710.4585300419916516
│ QueryProfilerRuns                           │        1571740.4464959587336597
│ NetworkSendBytes                            │     8681979408590.349062627796429
│ NetworkReceiveElapsedMicroseconds           │        1611740.3372337225075003
│ ArenaAllocBytes                             │ 148058931214973665280.04893510724370622
│ OSWriteBytes                                │     3809283850240.04644905045763538
│ ArenaAllocChunks                            │       215321570.00806115279057892
│ FileOpen                                    │       751175160.0028900944828012766
│ OpenedFileCacheMisses                       │       751175160.0028900944828012766
│ ContextLock                                 │       588058810.0007385332589917156
│ OSReadChars                                 │ 23407914322340789818-0.000002994506583727971
│ OSWriteChars                                │    25213102513992-0.012623549714419216
│ AggregationPreallocatedElementsInHashTables │  128039910127563540-0.016187974135432794
│ OSCPUWaitMicroseconds                       │    15436431536999-0.018732829140838268
│ OpenedFileCacheHits                         │        539534-0.040475081581823065
│ UserTimeMicroseconds                        │   5649084055961729-0.04086908559606555
│ WaitMarksLoadMicroseconds                   │     388571359985-0.3318598023153847
│ ThreadpoolReaderTaskMicroseconds            │    38166693392522-0.5116182478775457
│ NetworkSendElapsedMicroseconds              │       47454122-0.6112822932011739
│ AsynchronousReadWaitMicroseconds            │    23802842025078-0.7018702173136342
│ NetworkReceiveBytes                         │        516372-1.4210676174531387
└─────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┴────────────┴──────────────────────────┘

26 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.173 sec. Processed 5.86 million rows, 2.40 GB (33.92 million rows/s., 13.92 GB/s.)