To compare metrics between two queries, you must first obtain the query_id for both queries.

You can then run the following query:

WITH

initial_query_id = '82142964-0b5d-4263-b996-302ce14bd779' AS second ,

initial_query_id = '7ea39e31-2f89-4085-843c-7246cb3baa5c' AS first

SELECT

PE . Names AS metric ,

sumIf ( PE . Values , first ) AS v1 ,

sumIf ( PE . Values , second ) AS v2 ,

10 * log10 ( v2 / v1 ) AS dB

FROM clusterAllReplicas (

default , system . query_log )

ARRAY JOIN ProfileEvents AS PE

WHERE ( first OR second )

AND ( event_date >= today ( ) - 3 ) AND ( type = 2 )

GROUP BY metric

HAVING v1 != v2

ORDER BY

dB DESC ,

v2 DESC ,

metric ASC FORMAT PrettyCompactMonoBlock



You will receive a table with metrics comparing the two queries: