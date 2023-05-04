How can I validate that two queries return the same resultsets?

You can use the below approach:

WITH

(

SELECT sum ( cityHash64 ( * ) )

FROM

(





)

) AS q1_resultset_hash ,

(

SELECT sum ( cityHash64 ( * ) )

FROM

(





)

) AS q2_resultset_hash

SELECT equals ( q1_resultset_hash , q2_resultset_hash ) as Q1_equals_Q2



The example uses a CTE to calculate sums of the cityHash value of each row in these two queries and will return 1 if the two resultsets are identical.

Using some integers sequence data and some pretty formatting:

WITH

(

SELECT sum ( cityHash64 ( * ) )

FROM

(

SELECT *

FROM numbers ( 10 )

ORDER BY number DESC

)

) AS q1_resultset_hash ,

(

SELECT sum ( cityHash64 ( * ) )

FROM

(

SELECT *

FROM numbers ( 10 )

ORDER BY number ASC

)

) AS q2_resultset_hash

SELECT q1_resultset_hash = q2_resultset_hash AS Q1_equals_Q2

FORMAT Pretty



will return:

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓

┃ Q1_equals_Q2 ┃

┡━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┩

│ 1 │

└──────────────┘

