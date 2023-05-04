Skip to main content

How can I validate that two queries return the same resultsets?

· 2 min read

Question

Answer

You can use the below approach:

WITH
    (
        SELECT sum(cityHash64(*))
        FROM
        (
            -- your query 1 here
            -- SELECT ...
        )
    ) AS q1_resultset_hash,
    (
        SELECT sum(cityHash64(*))
        FROM
        (
            -- your query 2 here
            -- SELECT ...
        )
    ) AS q2_resultset_hash
SELECT equals(q1_resultset_hash,q2_resultset_hash) as Q1_equals_Q2

The example uses a CTE to calculate sums of the cityHash value of each row in these two queries and will return 1 if the two resultsets are identical.

Using some integers sequence data and some pretty formatting:

WITH
    (
        SELECT sum(cityHash64(*))
        FROM
        (
            SELECT *
            FROM numbers(10)
            ORDER BY number DESC
        )
    ) AS q1_resultset_hash,
    (
        SELECT sum(cityHash64(*))
        FROM
        (
            SELECT *
            FROM numbers(10)
            ORDER BY number ASC
        )
    ) AS q2_resultset_hash
SELECT q1_resultset_hash = q2_resultset_hash AS Q1_equals_Q2
FORMAT Pretty

will return:

┏━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┓
┃ Q1_equals_Q2 ┃
┡━━━━━━━━━━━━━━┩
│            1 │
└──────────────┘

While this can be handy in many scenarios, it can't be considered as a silver bullet to validate equality of resultsets for all types and there are caveats to using it, for example if any row contains NULL values the above approach will fail.