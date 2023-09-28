Skip to main content

Common RBAC queries

· One min read

How do I grant the same permissions as the current user to another user?

GRANT CURRENT GRANTS ON *.* TO another_user;

How do I grant a specific permission to a user based on the grants of the current user?

In the below example, another_user will be able to perform SELECT commands on all of the databases and tables of the current user.

GRANT CURRENT GRANTS(SELECT ON *.*) TO another_user;

How do I grant a specific permission to a user for a specific database based on the grants of the current user?

In the below example, another_user will be able to perform INSERT commands to all tables in my_database.

GRANT INSERT ON my_database.* TO another_user;

How do I give access to all grants for a specific user based on the default user?

GRANT default_role TO another_user;