Common RBAC queries

GRANT CURRENT GRANTS ON * . * TO another_user ;



In the below example, another_user will be able to perform SELECT commands on all of the databases and tables of the current user.

GRANT CURRENT GRANTS ( SELECT ON * . * ) TO another_user ;



In the below example, another_user will be able to perform INSERT commands to all tables in my_database .

GRANT INSERT ON my_database . * TO another_user ;

