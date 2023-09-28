Common RBAC queries

How do I grant the same permissions as the current user to another user?
GRANT CURRENT GRANTS ON *.* TO another_user;
How do I grant a specific permission to a user based on the grants of the current user?
In the below example,
another_user will be able to perform
SELECT commands on all of the databases and tables of the current user.
GRANT CURRENT GRANTS(SELECT ON *.*) TO another_user;
How do I grant a specific permission to a user for a specific database based on the grants of the current user?
In the below example,
another_user will be able to perform
INSERT commands to all tables in
my_database.
GRANT INSERT ON my_database.* TO another_user;
How do I give access to all grants for a specific user based on the default user?
GRANT default_role TO another_user;