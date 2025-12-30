How to collect and draw a query trace

This guide shows you how to collect and draw query traces with self-managed ClickHouse using either built-in methods or using Grafana. This is particularly useful when you're working with complex queries and need to understand the internal execution mechanics beyond what EXPLAIN provides.
Check that opentelemetry_span_log system table is enabled
If you have not made any modifications to the opentelemetry_span_log section of config.xml you can skip this step.
Open your default ClickHouse config.xml file and find the following section:
<!--
OpenTelemetry log contains OpenTelemetry trace spans.
NOTE: this table does not use standard schema with event_date and event_time!
-->
<opentelemetry_span_log>
<!--
The default table creation code is insufficient, this <engine> spec
is a workaround. There is no 'event_time' for this log, but two times,
start and finish. It is sorted by finish time, to avoid inserting
data too far away in the past (probably we can sometimes insert a span
that is seconds earlier than the last span in the table, due to a race
between several spans inserted in parallel). This gives the spans a
global order that we can use to e.g. retry insertion into some external
system.
-->
<engine>
engine MergeTree
partition by toYYYYMM(finish_date)
order by (finish_date, finish_time_us, trace_id)
</engine>
<database>system</database>
<table>opentelemetry_span_log</table>
<flush_interval_milliseconds>7500</flush_interval_milliseconds>
<max_size_rows>1048576</max_size_rows>
<reserved_size_rows>8192</reserved_size_rows>
<buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold>524288</buffer_size_rows_flush_threshold>
<flush_on_crash>false</flush_on_crash>
</opentelemetry_span_log>
Make sure that it is not commented out, or else you won't be able to see system.opentelemetry_span_log in the following steps.
This can also be the case if your ClickHouse server is not using the default configuration file.
Check your server logs for something like:
Processing configuration file 'config.xml'.
There is no file 'config.xml', will use embedded config.
In standard installations this file is located at /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml
Run the following query, substituting in the query ID you obtained in the previous step:
WITH 'a9241258-a0c4-4776-a00b-e6a1d9bec4a1' AS my_query_id
SELECT
concat(substring(hostName(), length(hostName()), 1), leftPad(greatest(attribute['clickhouse.thread_id'], attribute['thread_number']), 5, '0')) AS group,
operation_name,
start_time_us,
finish_time_us,
sipHash64(operation_name) AS color,
attribute
FROM system.opentelemetry_span_log
WHERE (trace_id IN (
SELECT trace_id
FROM system.opentelemetry_span_log
WHERE (attribute['clickhouse.query_id']) = my_query_id
)) AND (operation_name != 'query') AND (operation_name NOT LIKE 'Query%')
ORDER BY
hostName() ASC,
group ASC,
parent_span_id ASC,
start_time_us ASC
INTO OUTFILE 'trace.json'
FORMAT JSON
SETTINGS output_format_json_named_tuples_as_objects = 1
This will write the trace to a file named trace.json.
By default, this file is created in the current working directory from which you are running the clickhouse-client or clickhouse-local tool.
We recommend Grafana for visualizing and exploring trace data using the official ClickHouse plugin.
The plugin has been enhanced to allow visualization of traces using the Trace Panel.
This is supported as both a visualization and as a component in Explore.
From the Explore tab you can then run the following query, replacing the trace_id with your own:
SELECT
toString(trace_id) AS traceID,
toString(span_id) AS spanID,
if(toString(parent_span_id)='0', '', toString(parent_span_id)) AS parentSpanID,
'ClickHouse' AS serviceName,
operation_name AS operationName,
start_time_us/1000000 AS startTime,
(finish_time_us - start_time_us)/1000 AS duration,
arrayMap(key -> map('key', key, 'value', attribute[key]), mapKeys(attribute)) AS serviceTags
FROM system.opentelemetry_span_log
WHERE trace_id = '68a14b27-a61f-596d-3746-2b03d2530e42' ORDER BY startTime ASC