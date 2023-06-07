How to start, stop and resume a Cloud service using the ClickHouse API and cURL

How can a ClickHouse Cloud service be started, stopped and resumed using API endpoints?

To wake up/resume a Cloud service from an idle state, you can ping the instance:

curl -X GET https://abc123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:8443/ping



To stop a Cloud service, use the /state endpoint along with the stop command. The syntax looks like:

curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/ < org_uuid > /services/ < service_uuid > /state -u < key_id > : < key_secret > -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '' { "command" : "<stop|start>" } ''



For example, the following command stops the 2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a service:

curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/123abcd0-e9b5-4f55-9e42-0fb04392445c/services/2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a/state -u abc123:ABC123 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"command": "stop"}'



The output looks like:

{"result":{"id":"2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a","name":"mars-s3","provider":"aws","regionId":"us-west-2","state":"stopping","endpoints":[{"protocol":"nativesecure","host":"abc123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud","port":9440},{"protocol":"https","host":"abc123ntrb.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud","port":8443}],"tier":"production","idleScaling":true,"idleTimeoutMinutes":5,"minTotalMemoryGb":24,"maxTotalMemoryGb":48,"ipAccessList":[{"source":"[0.0.0.0/0](http://0.0.0.0/0)","description":"Anywhere"}],"createdAt":"2022-10-21T18:46:31Z"},"status":200}%



To start the service again, use the start command:

curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/123abcd0-e9b5-4f55-9e42-0fb04392445c/services/2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a/state -u abc123:ABC123 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"command": "start"}'



note Here are the various states that a service can be in: "state":"stopping"

"state":"stopped"

"state":"starting"

"state":"running"

"state":"idle"

