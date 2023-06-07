How to start, stop and resume a Cloud service using the ClickHouse API and cURL

Question
How can a ClickHouse Cloud service be started, stopped and resumed using API endpoints?
Answer
- To wake up/resume a Cloud service from an idle state, you can ping the instance:
curl -X GET https://abc123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:8443/ping
- To stop a Cloud service, use the
/stateendpoint along with the
stopcommand. The syntax looks like:
curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/<org_uuid>/services/<service_uuid>/state -u <key_id>:<key_secret> -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d ''{"command": "<stop|start>"}''
For example, the following command stops the
2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a service:
curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/123abcd0-e9b5-4f55-9e42-0fb04392445c/services/2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a/state -u abc123:ABC123 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"command": "stop"}'
The output looks like:
{"result":{"id":"2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a","name":"mars-s3","provider":"aws","regionId":"us-west-2","state":"stopping","endpoints":[{"protocol":"nativesecure","host":"abc123.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud","port":9440},{"protocol":"https","host":"abc123ntrb.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud","port":8443}],"tier":"production","idleScaling":true,"idleTimeoutMinutes":5,"minTotalMemoryGb":24,"maxTotalMemoryGb":48,"ipAccessList":[{"source":"[0.0.0.0/0](http://0.0.0.0/0)","description":"Anywhere"}],"createdAt":"2022-10-21T18:46:31Z"},"status":200}%
- To start the service again, use the
startcommand:
curl -X PATCH https://api.clickhouse.cloud/v1/organizations/123abcd0-e9b5-4f55-9e42-0fb04392445c/services/2e2124ca-c5ac-459d-a6f2-abc123549d2a/state -u abc123:ABC123 -H "Content-Type: application/json" -d '{"command": "start"}'
note
Here are the various states that a service can be in:
"state":"stopping"
"state":"stopped"
"state":"starting"
"state":"running"
"state":"idle"
note
A Cloud service that is "idle" is considered started, so a
start command will not resume/wake it up. Use the
ping endpoint shown in Step 1 to wake up a service.