How to check users assigned to roles and viceversa?





clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT user ( )



SELECT user ( )



┌─currentUser ( ) ─┐

│ default │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .











clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE USER foo IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'secretPassword123!'



CREATE USER foo IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY '4338B66A5F04244574CB9C872829F1FD8F696C658EC7A4BD22FEFBBCF331B665' SALT 'C2911CA1E4787227BBD0EBEF43066EF2EC4C54172C1AB3616E88050F2EC13475'



clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE USER bar IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'secretPassword123!'



CREATE USER bar IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_hash BY '14A1401822566260191F51BAE85C4740E650E1F9D02DEFFF086CD6A6A8B3164F' SALT '276AE4A32353D579894C83C230775568E501CCD696531EEF0006761D3BEE3F75'



clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE ROLE role_a ;



CREATE ROLE role_a



clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE ROLE role_b ;



CREATE ROLE role_b



clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT role_a to foo , bar



GRANT role_a TO foo , bar



clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT role_b TO bar



GRANT role_b TO bar



clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE granted_role_name = 'role_a' ;



SELECT *

FROM system . role_grants

WHERE granted_role_name = 'role_a'



┌─user_name─┬─role_name─┬─granted_role_name─┬─granted_role_is_default─┬─with_admin_option─┐

│ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │

│ foo │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │

└───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .











clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM system . role_grants WHERE user_name IN ( 'foo' , 'bar' ) ;



SELECT *

FROM system . role_grants

WHERE user_name IN ( 'foo' , 'bar' )



┌─user_name─┬─role_name─┬─granted_role_name─┬─granted_role_is_default─┬─with_admin_option─┐

│ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_b │ 1 │ 0 │

│ bar │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │

│ foo │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ role_a │ 1 │ 0 │

└───────────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────────────┴───────────────────┘



3 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .











clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT user ( )



SELECT user ( )



┌─currentUser ( ) ─┐

│ foo │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



clickhouse - cloud : ) SHOW CURRENT ROLES



SHOW CURRENT ROLES



┌─role_name─┬─with_admin_option─┬─is_default─┐

│ role_a │ 0 │ 1 │

└───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .











clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT user ( )



SELECT user ( )



┌─currentUser ( ) ─┐

│ bar │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



clickhouse - cloud : ) SHOW CURRENT ROLES



SHOW CURRENT ROLES



┌─role_name─┬─with_admin_option─┬─is_default─┐

│ role_a │ 0 │ 1 │

│ role_b │ 0 │ 1 │

└───────────┴───────────────────┴────────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .

