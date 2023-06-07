How to determine a query's processing time without returning any rows

Question
My query is returning many rows but I'm only interested in the query processing time. How do I omit the query output and check for query processing time?
Answer
Append
FORMAT Null to your query to configure the output format to
Null. This prevents data from being transmitted to the client.
For example:
SELECT
customer_id,
count() AS total,
any(review_headline)
FROM amazon_reviews
GROUP BY customer_id
ORDER BY total DESC
FORMAT Null
The response will return the number of rows processed and the elapsed time, but 0 rows will be returned:
0 rows in set. Elapsed: 25.288 sec. Processed 222.04 million rows, 13.50 GB (8.78 million rows/s., 533.77 MB/s.)