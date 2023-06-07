How to determine a query's processing time without returning any rows

My query is returning many rows but I'm only interested in the query processing time. How do I omit the query output and check for query processing time?

Append FORMAT Null to your query to configure the output format to Null . This prevents data from being transmitted to the client.

For example:

SELECT

customer_id ,

count ( ) AS total ,

any ( review_headline )

FROM amazon_reviews

GROUP BY customer_id

ORDER BY total DESC

FORMAT Null



The response will return the number of rows processed and the elapsed time, but 0 rows will be returned: