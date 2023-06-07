How can I check that query cache is being used in my query?

See this example using clickhouse client and ClickHouse Cloud service.

note At the time of writing this article, query cache is still an experimental feature so you can enable it at any time in a ClickHouse Cloud Development type of service. To enable this in a ClickHouse Cloud Production type of service, please contact ClickHouse Support

enable the feature in your development service:

clickhouse-cloud :) SET allow_experimental_query_cache = true



SET allow_experimental_query_cache = 1



create a query_cache_test table

clickhouse-cloud :) CREATE TABLE query_cache_test (name String, age UInt8) ENGINE =MergeTree ORDER BY name



CREATE TABLE query_cache_test

(

`name` String,

`age` UInt8

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY name



fill the table with some data:

clickhouse-cloud :) INSERT INTO query_cache_test SELECT * FROM generateRandom('name String, age UInt8',1,1) LIMIT 100000;



INSERT INTO query_cache_test SELECT *

FROM generateRandom('name String, age UInt8', 1, 1)

LIMIT 100000



enable trace logs:

clickhouse-cloud :) SET send_logs_level = 'trace'



SET send_logs_level = 'trace'



run a query asking to make use of query cache (appending SETTINGS use_query_cache=true to the query):

clickhouse-cloud :) SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT Null SETTINGS use_query_cache=true;



SELECT name

FROM query_cache_test

WHERE age > 1000

FORMAT `Null`

SETTINGS use_query_cache = 1



[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.542408 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> executeQuery: (from 151.53.3.113:50412, user: tony) SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT Null SETTINGS use_query_cache=true; (stage: Complete)

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.542744 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> InterpreterSelectQuery: MergeTreeWhereOptimizer: condition "age > 1000" moved to PREWHERE

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.542900 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> InterpreterSelectQuery: MergeTreeWhereOptimizer: condition "age > 1000" moved to PREWHERE

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543020 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> ContextAccess (tony): Access granted: SELECT(name, age) ON tony.test

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543164 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> ContextAccess (tony): Access granted: SELECT(name, age) ON tony.test

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543226 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> InterpreterSelectQuery: FetchColumns -> Complete

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543337 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Key condition: unknown

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543395 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key, 12/12 marks by primary key, 12 marks to read from 1 ranges

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543412 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Spreading mark ranges among streams (default reading)

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543461 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> MergeTreeBaseSelectProcessor: PREWHERE condition was split into 1 steps: "greater(age, 1000)"

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543484 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> MergeTreeInOrderSelectProcessor: Reading 1 ranges in order from part all_0_0_0, approx. 100000 rows starting from 0

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543559 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> QueryCache: No entry found for query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.547760 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> QueryCache: Stored result of query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.547827 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> executeQuery: Read 100000 rows, 97.66 KiB in 0.005508 sec., 18155410.31227306 rows/sec., 17.31 MiB/sec.

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.547913 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> MemoryTracker: Peak memory usage (for query): 451.89 KiB.

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.547933 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Debug\> TCPHandler: Processed in 0.005911032 sec.

0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec. Processed 100.00 thousand rows, 100.00 KB (17.56 million rows/s., 17.56 MB/s.)



run the same query again:

clickhouse-cloud :) SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT Null SETTINGS use_query_cache=true;



SELECT name

FROM query_cache_test

WHERE age > 1000

FORMAT `Null`

SETTINGS use_query_cache = 1



[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931007 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> executeQuery: (from 151.53.3.113:50412, user: tony) SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT Null SETTINGS use_query_cache=true; (stage: Complete)

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931331 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> InterpreterSelectQuery: MergeTreeWhereOptimizer: condition "age > 1000" moved to PREWHERE

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931468 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> InterpreterSelectQuery: MergeTreeWhereOptimizer: condition "age > 1000" moved to PREWHERE

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931585 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> ContextAccess (tony): Access granted: SELECT(name, age) ON tony.test

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931696 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> ContextAccess (tony): Access granted: SELECT(name, age) ON tony.test

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931749 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> InterpreterSelectQuery: FetchColumns -> Complete

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931857 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Key condition: unknown

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931891 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key, 12/12 marks by primary key, 12 marks to read from 1 ranges

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931913 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> tony.test (e61a107c-e7f8-4445-825f-88f85c72f7e9) (SelectExecutor): Spreading mark ranges among streams (default reading)

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931952 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> MergeTreeBaseSelectProcessor: PREWHERE condition was split into 1 steps: "greater(age, 1000)"

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.931975 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> MergeTreeInOrderSelectProcessor: Reading 1 ranges in order from part all_0_0_0, approx. 100000 rows starting from 0

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.932043 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> QueryCache: Entry found for query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.932551 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> MemoryTracker: Peak memory usage (for query): 5.19 KiB.

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.932581 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Debug\> TCPHandler: Processed in 0.001961411 sec.

Now observe the differences in the TRACE logs related to QueryCache between,

1st execution:

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.543559 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> QueryCache: No entry found for query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:10.547760 [ 454 ] {3754a7fd-b786-47c1-a258-dfbc75e35a04} \<Trace\> QueryCache: Stored result of query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS



at 2nd execution:

[c-red-qc-36-server-0] 2023.05.29 12:06:17.932043 [ 454 ] {a047527c-9d55-4e6b-9747-0ccad8787515} \<Trace\> QueryCache: Entry found for query SELECT name FROM query_cache_test WHERE age > 1000 FORMAT `Null` SETTINGS



In the 1st execution, no entry was obviously found ( No entry found for query SELECT... ), so ClickHouse did store ( Stored result of query SELECT... ) the entry for us.

In the 2nd execution, they query made use of they query cache as it found the entry already stored ( Entry found for query SELECT... ).

Keep also in mind that the default maximum cache entry size is 1048576 bytes (= 1 MiB).

Note that while the above command earlier did enable allow_experimental_query_cache for this session , you can also more permanently enable the setting on a specific user:

ALTER USER foo_user SETTINGS allow_experimental_query_cache = 1 ;



You can find more detailed info on ClickHouse Query Cache here