Change the prompt in clickhouse-client

Background
If you don't like how
clickhouse client displays the prompt in your terminal window, it's possible to change it by creating a single XML file. This article explains how to change the prompt to whatever you want.
The default prompt is your local computer name followed by
:) :
However, you can edit the prompt to be whatever you want:
Steps
To edit the prompt, follow these steps:
Find where you
clickhouseexecutable is stored, and create a file call
custom-config.xmlin the same directory:
./
├── clickhouse
├── custom-config.xml
...
├── user_scripts
└── uuid
Inside
custom-config.xmlpaste the following code:
<?xml version="1.0" ?>
<clickhouse>
<prompt_by_server_display_name>
<default>CUSTOM_PROMPT_HERE</default>
</prompt_by_server_display_name>
</clickhouse>
Replace
CUSTOM_PROMPT_HEREwith whatever you want your prompt to say. You must keep the prompt to a single line between the opening and closing
<default>tags:
<?xml version="1.0" ?>
<clickhouse>
<prompt_by_server_display_name>
<default>local_clickhouse_client $> </default>
</prompt_by_server_display_name>
</clickhouse>
Save the
custom-config.xmlfile.
Start the Clickhouse server if it isn't already running:
./clickhouse server
In a new terminal window, start the Clickhouse client with the
--config-file=custom-config.xmlargument:
./clickhouse client --config-file="custom-config.xml"
The Clickhouse client should open and display your custom prompt: