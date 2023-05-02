DB::NetException: SSL Exception: error:1000007d:SSL routines:OPENSSL_internal:CERTIFICATE_VERIFY_FAILED

Cause of the Error
This error occurs while trying to connect to a ClickHouse server using
clickhouse-client. The cause of the error is either:
- the client configuration file
config.xmlis missing the root certificate in the machine CA default store, or
- there is a self-signed or internal CA certificate that is not configured
Solution
If using an internal or self-signed CA, configure the CA root certificate in
config.xml in the client directory (e.g.
/etc/clickhouse-client) and disable the loading of the default root CA certificates from the default location.
Here is an example configuration:
<openSSL>
<client>
<loadDefaultCAFile>false</loadDefaultCAFile>
<caConfig>/etc/clickhouse-server/certs/marsnet_ca.crt</caConfig>
<cacheSessions>true</cacheSessions>
<disableProtocols>sslv2,sslv3</disableProtocols>
<preferServerCiphers>true</preferServerCiphers>
<invalidCertificateHandler>
<name>RejectCertificateHandler</name>
</invalidCertificateHandler>
</client>
</openSSL>
Additional resources
