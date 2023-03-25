DB::Exception: Cannot append data in format Parquet to file, because this format doesn't support appends. (CANNOT_APPEND_TO_FILE)

Suppose you create a table that uses the
File table engine with the Parquet format:
CREATE TABLE parquet_test
(
`x` UInt32,
`y` String
)
ENGINE = File(Parquet)
You can write to the table once:
INSERT INTO parquet_test VALUES
(1, 'Hello'),
(2, 'Hi')
This creates a file named
data.Parquet in the
data/default/parquet_test folder. If you try to insert another batch:
INSERT INTO parquet_test VALUES
(3, 'World'),
(4, 'Bye')
...you get the following error:
Code: 641. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Cannot append data in format Parquet to file, because this format doesn't support appends. You can allow to create a new file on each insert by enabling setting engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files. (CANNOT_APPEND_TO_FILE)
You can not append to Parquet files in ClickHouse. But you can tell ClickHouse to create a new file for every
INSERT by enabling the
engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files setting. If enabled, on each insert a new file will be created with a name following this pattern:
`data.Parquet` -> `data.1.Parquet` -> `data.2.Parquet`, etc.:
Let's give it a try. We will put our two commands into a single file named
parquet.sql:
SET engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files = 1;
INSERT INTO default.parquet_test VALUES (3, 'World'), (4, 'Bye');
Run it using
clickhouse-client:
./clickhouse client --queries-file parquet.sql
And now you will see two files in
data/default/parquet_test (and a new file for each subsequent insert).
The
engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files setting applies to other data formats that are not appendable, like JSON and ORC.