DB::Exception: Cannot append data in format Parquet to file, because this format doesn't support appends. (CANNOT_APPEND_TO_FILE)

Suppose you create a table that uses the File table engine with the Parquet format:

CREATE TABLE parquet_test

(

` x ` UInt32 ,

` y ` String

)

ENGINE = File ( Parquet )



You can write to the table once:

INSERT INTO parquet_test VALUES

( 1 , 'Hello' ) ,

( 2 , 'Hi' )



This creates a file named data.Parquet in the data/default/parquet_test folder. If you try to insert another batch:

INSERT INTO parquet_test VALUES

( 3 , 'World' ) ,

( 4 , 'Bye' )



...you get the following error:

Code: 641. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: Cannot append data in format Parquet to file, because this format doesn't support appends. You can allow to create a new file on each insert by enabling setting engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files. (CANNOT_APPEND_TO_FILE)



You can not append to Parquet files in ClickHouse. But you can tell ClickHouse to create a new file for every INSERT by enabling the engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files setting. If enabled, on each insert a new file will be created with a name following this pattern:

`data.Parquet` -> `data.1.Parquet` -> `data.2.Parquet`, etc.:



Let's give it a try. We will put our two commands into a single file named parquet.sql :

SET engine_file_allow_create_multiple_files = 1 ;



INSERT INTO default . parquet_test VALUES ( 3 , 'World' ) , ( 4 , 'Bye' ) ;



Run it using clickhouse-client :

./clickhouse client --queries-file parquet.sql



And now you will see two files in data/default/parquet_test (and a new file for each subsequent insert).