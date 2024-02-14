Backing up a specific partition

How can I backup a specific partition in ClickHouse?

See the below example, this uses the S3(Minio) disk configuration listed in our docker compose examples page.

note This does NOT apply to ClickHouse Cloud

Create a table:

ch_minio_s3 : ) CREATE TABLE my_table

(

` event_time ` DateTime ,

` field_foo ` String ,

` field_bar ` String ,

` number ` UInt256

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY number % 2

ORDER BY tuple ( )



CREATE TABLE my_table

(

` event_time ` DateTime ,

` field_foo ` String ,

` field_bar ` String ,

` number ` UInt256

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY number % 2

ORDER BY tuple ( )



Query id: a1a54a5a - eac0 - 477 c - b847 - b40acaa62780



Ok .



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.016 sec .



Add some data that will fill both partitions equally:

ch_minio_s3 : ) INSERT INTO my_table SELECT

toDateTime ( now ( ) + number ) AS event_time ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 10 ) AS field_foo ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 20 ) AS field_bar ,

number

FROM numbers ( 1000000 )



INSERT INTO my_table SELECT

toDateTime ( now ( ) + number ) AS event_time ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 10 ) AS field_foo ,

randomPrintableASCII ( 20 ) AS field_bar ,

number

FROM numbers ( 1000000 )



Query id: bf6ef803 - 5747 - 4 ea1 - ad00 - a17967e349b6



Ok .



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.282 sec . Processed 1.00 million rows , 8.00 MB ( 3.55 million rows / s . , 28.39 MB / s . )



verify data:

ch_minio_s3 : ) SELECT

_partition_id AS partition_id ,

cityHash64 ( sum ( number ) ) AS hash ,

count ( ) AS count

FROM my_table

GROUP BY partition_id



SELECT

_partition_id AS partition_id ,

cityHash64 ( sum ( number ) ) AS hash ,

count ( ) AS count

FROM my_table

GROUP BY partition_id



Query id: d8febfb0 - 5339 - 4 f97 - aefa - ef0003128526



┌─partition_id─┬─cityHash64 ( sum ( number ) ) ─┬──count─┐

│ 0 │ 15460940821314360342 │ 500000 │

│ 1 │ 11827822647069388611 │ 500000 │

└──────────────┴─────────────────────────┴────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.025 sec . Processed 1.00 million rows , 32.00 MB ( 39.97 million rows / s . , 1.28 GB / s . )



backup partition with id 1 to configured s3 disk:

ch_minio_s3 : ) BACKUP TABLE my_table PARTITION 1 TO Disk ( 's3' , 'backups/' ) ;



BACKUP TABLE my_table PARTITION 1 TO Disk ( 's3' , 'backups/' )



Query id: 810 f6144 - e282 - 42 e2 - 99 d0 - 9 a80c75a927d



┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─ status ─────────┐

│ 4 d1da197 - c4c9 - 4 b6e - 966 c - 76202 eadbd53 │ BACKUP_CREATED │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.095 sec .



Drop the table:

ch_minio_s3 : ) DROP TABLE my_table



DROP TABLE my_table



Query id: c3456044 - 4689 - 406 e - 82 ac - 8 d08b8b618fe



Ok .



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.007 sec .



restore just partition with id 1 from backup:

ch_minio_s3 :) RESTORE TABLE my_table PARTITION 1 FROM Disk('s3','backups/');



RESTORE TABLE my_table PARTITION 1 FROM Disk('s3', 'backups/')



Query id: ea306c73-83c5-479f-9c0c-391594facc69



┌─id───────────────────────────────────┬─status───┐

│ ec6841a8-0607-465e-bc4d-d446f960d40a │ RESTORED │

└──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.065 sec.



validate the restored data: