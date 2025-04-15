AWS PrivateLink setup to expose MSK for ClickPipes

Setup steps to expose a private MSK via MSK multi-VPC connectivity to ClickPipes.

This guide will get you started with setting up a MSK multi-VPC to be used with ClickPipes reverse private endpoint.

Your MSK cluster VPC must be located in one of our ClickPipes regions. See ClickPipes regions for the list of supported regions.

Navigate to the MSK cluster. Choose "Clusters" from the left navigation pane in the Amazon MSK console.

Select the specific MSK cluster you want to configure for multi-VPC connectivity. Enable MSK multi-VPC connectivity In the Connectivity tab, find the Multi-VPC connectivity section.

tab, find the section. Click on Edit .

. Enable the Turn-on MSK multi-VPC connectivity option.

option. Follow the instructions Add ClickPipes account principal into a cluster’s policy Navigate to the Configuration tab.

tab. Click on Edit in the Cluster policy section.

in the section. Include arn:aws:iam::072088201116:root in the IAM policy. Example:

Follow reverse private endpoint creation steps in the ClickPipes documentation.