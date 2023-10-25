About Quotas and Query complexity

Quotas and query complexity are powerful ways to limit and restrict what users can do in ClickHouse.

Quotas do apply restrictions within the context of a time interval, while query complexity applies regardless of time intervals.

This KB article shows examples on how to apply these two different approaches.

We refer to this simple sample table for the purpose of these examples:

clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE TABLE default . test_table ( name String , age UInt8 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple ( ) ;































clickhouse - cloud : ) INSERT INTO default . test_table SELECT * FROM generateRandom ( 'name String, age UInt8' , 1 , 1 ) LIMIT 100 ;























clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM default . test_table_00006488 LIMIT 5



































In this example we create a role to which we'll apply a Quota that allows only 10 result rows to be retrieved for each 10 seconds interval:







clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE USER user_with_quota IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'Dr6P1S8SGaQ@u!BUAnv' ;





















clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE ROLE role_with_quota























clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT SELECT ON default . * TO role_with_quota ;























clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT role_with_quota TO user_with_quota























clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE QUOTA quota_max_10_result_rows_per_10_seconds FOR INTERVAL 10 second MAX result_rows = 10 TO role_with_quota















Now login as the user user_with_quota



clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT user ( )



























clickhouse - cloud : ) SHOW GRANTS

























clickhouse - cloud : ) select now ( )



























clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM test_table LIMIT 10















































clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM test_table LIMIT 1

































clickhouse - cloud : ) select now ( )























Note that the user will need to wait another 5 seconds before can get a new 10 rows resultset "allowance".

In this example we create a role to which we'll apply a Query Complexity SETTING that allows only 1 rows to be returned for each query.





clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE USER user_with_query_complexity IDENTIFIED WITH sha256_password BY 'Dr6P1S8SGaQ@u!BUAnv' ;























clickhouse - cloud : ) CREATE ROLE role_with_query_complexity SETTINGS max_result_rows = 1 ;























clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT SELECT ON default . * TO role_with_query_complexity ;























clickhouse - cloud : ) GRANT role_with_query_complexity TO user_with_query_complexity



















Now login as the user user_with_query_complexity :





clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT user ( ) ;



























clickhouse - cloud : ) SHOW GRANTS

























clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM default . test_table LIMIT 1 ;































clickhouse - cloud : ) SELECT * FROM default . test_table LIMIT 2 ;



























Whenever attempting to get more than 1 row in resultset the query complexity constraint will kick in.