Introduction
Welcome to ClickHouse! Check out the pages below to learn how to get up and running with ClickHouse - the fastest and most resource efficient real-time data warehouse and open-source database.
|Page
|Description
|What is ClickHouse?
|Learn more about what ClickHouse is.
|Quick Start
|Quick start guide to get you up and running in no time.
|Advanced Tutorial
|Comfortable with the basics? Let's do something more interesting.
|Install
|Learn about the various ways you can install ClickHouse.
|Deployment modes
|This guide explores the four main ways to deploy and use ClickHouse.