Web UI Color Coding

The built-in Web SQL UI ( play.html , served at the /play path of any ClickHouse HTTP port) can color result cells to make patterns in a column easier to spot at a glance. Each column has its own, independently switchable color coding mode.

A 🌈 icon appears at the right of every column header. Click it to cycle the column through its available modes. On devices with a hovering pointer (a mouse) the icon is shown only while the header is hovered, so it stays out of the way otherwise; on touch and other coarse-pointer devices, which have no hover, the icon is always shown so it can be tapped directly.

The set of modes a column offers depends on its type:

Numeric columns and Date / DateTime / Date32 / DateTime64 columns cycle through bar → heatmap → categorical → none .

/ / / columns cycle through → → → . All other columns toggle between none and categorical .

The default mode is bar for numeric columns and none for every other column, including date and time columns.

bar — draws a horizontal bar in the cell proportional to the value. For numeric columns the bar grows from a zero baseline; for Date / DateTime columns it spans the column's min .. max range instead, since a zero baseline is not meaningful for timestamps.

— draws a horizontal bar in the cell proportional to the value. For numeric columns the bar grows from a zero baseline; for / columns it spans the column's .. range instead, since a zero baseline is not meaningful for timestamps. heatmap — fills the whole cell background with a color that encodes the value scaled between the column's minimum and maximum.

— fills the whole cell background with a color that encodes the value scaled between the column's minimum and maximum. categorical — fills the cell background with a color derived by hashing the cell's value, so equal values get the same color and different values get different colors. This works for any column type.

— fills the cell background with a color derived by hashing the cell's value, so equal values get the same color and different values get different colors. This works for any column type. none — no color coding.

Date , DateTime , Date32 , and DateTime64 columns are colored by their time value, parsed in UTC so the scale is independent of the viewer's browser timezone.

The heatmap and categorical background colors use the oklch color space, varying only the hue while keeping the lightness and chroma fixed per theme, so the cell text stays readable in both the light and dark themes. The background fills the entire cell even when a row spans more than one line.

In categorical mode, selecting a cell emphasizes the other cells that share the same value, drawing them with a heavier font and a full-contrast text color (pure white in the dark theme, pure black in the light theme). The selected cell itself is left unemphasized. This makes it easy to see where else a particular value occurs in the column.

The chosen modes are remembered per column in the page URL and in the browser history, so reloading the page, sharing the link, or navigating back and forward preserves them. Only non-default choices are stored, to keep the URL and history state compact.