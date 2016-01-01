Web Terminal

The web terminal is an experimental in-browser interface that provides an interactive clickhouse-client session over WebSocket. It is served from any ClickHouse HTTP port at the /webterminal path.

Note The web terminal is an experimental feature and is disabled by default; see Enabling the feature below.

The /webterminal endpoint is gated by the allow_experimental_webterminal server setting. When the setting is false (the default), requests to /webterminal return HTTP status 403 Forbidden .

To enable it, add the following to your server configuration:

<clickhouse> <allow_experimental_webterminal>true</allow_experimental_webterminal> </clickhouse>

After enabling, navigate to /webterminal on any ClickHouse HTTP port (for example, http://localhost:8123/webterminal ) to open the terminal.

The web terminal authenticates the user against the same Session and access-control checks as the HTTP protocol, but credentials are exchanged in-band over the established WebSocket connection rather than via the HTTP upgrade request. After the WebSocket handshake completes, the browser sends the first message as JSON:

{"type": "auth", "user": "<user>", "password": "<password>"}

This avoids placing credentials in URL query parameters or Authorization headers attached to the upgrade request, where they could end up in browser history, server access logs, and reverse-proxy logs. URL parameters, HTTP Basic, and X-ClickHouse-User / X-ClickHouse-Key headers on the upgrade request are intentionally not consulted by /webterminal .

Invalid credentials cause the server to close the WebSocket with code 1008 ; the browser UI re-prompts for credentials.

Once authenticated, the server runs clickhouse-client attached to a pseudoterminal and bridges its input and output over WebSocket. The session supports the full clickhouse-client experience, including:

Syntax highlighting.

Autocompletion.

Multi-line queries.

Command history (stored on the server side for the duration of the session).

The terminal uses xterm.js for rendering. All assets are served from the ClickHouse binary itself — no third-party CDNs are loaded.

The /play Web SQL UI embeds the web terminal as a dockable panel. Toggle it with the terminal icon in the sidebar or press the ~ key when the query editor is empty. The /play page detects /webterminal availability at load time and hides the terminal controls when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when the experimental setting is not enabled).

The web terminal exposes an interactive shell-like session to anyone who can authenticate against the ClickHouse HTTP endpoint, so the same caveats that apply to the HTTP protocol apply here:

Always serve /webterminal over HTTPS in untrusted environments to protect credentials and session traffic.

over HTTPS in untrusted environments to protect credentials and session traffic. Restrict access at the network level (firewall, reverse proxy, or the listen_host configuration) the same way you restrict access to the HTTP protocol.

configuration) the same way you restrict access to the HTTP protocol. The endpoint validates the Origin header against the Host to mitigate cross-origin WebSocket hijacking; configure reverse proxies accordingly if you terminate TLS externally.

header against the to mitigate cross-origin WebSocket hijacking; configure reverse proxies accordingly if you terminate TLS externally. Behind a TLS-terminating reverse proxy, the upstream connection to ClickHouse is plain http even though the browser uses https , so the strict same-origin check would reject legitimate connections. For these deployments, set webterminal_allowed_origins to a comma-separated list of full origins that are allowed to open WebSocket sessions; when this setting is non-empty, it replaces the default same-origin check. Example: <webterminal_allowed_origins>https://example.com,https://app.example.com:8443</webterminal_allowed_origins> .

The handler also enforces WebSocket protocol conformance per RFC 6455: unmasked client frames, reserved opcodes, oversized or fragmented control frames, and reserved RSV bits are rejected with protocol-error close codes.