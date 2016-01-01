Web Terminal
The web terminal is an experimental in-browser interface that provides an interactive
clickhouse-client session over WebSocket. It is served from any ClickHouse HTTP port at the
/webterminal path.
The web terminal is an experimental feature and is disabled by default; see Enabling the feature below.
Enabling the feature
The
/webterminal endpoint is gated by the
allow_experimental_webterminal server setting. When the setting is
false (the default), requests to
/webterminal return HTTP status
403 Forbidden.
To enable it, add the following to your server configuration:
After enabling, navigate to
/webterminal on any ClickHouse HTTP port (for example,
http://localhost:8123/webterminal) to open the terminal.
Authentication
The web terminal authenticates the user against the same
Session and access-control checks as the HTTP protocol, but credentials are exchanged in-band over the established WebSocket connection rather than via the HTTP upgrade request. After the WebSocket handshake completes, the browser sends the first message as JSON:
This avoids placing credentials in URL query parameters or
Authorization headers attached to the upgrade request, where they could end up in browser history, server access logs, and reverse-proxy logs. URL parameters, HTTP Basic, and
X-ClickHouse-User/
X-ClickHouse-Key headers on the upgrade request are intentionally not consulted by
/webterminal.
Invalid credentials cause the server to close the WebSocket with code
1008; the browser UI re-prompts for credentials.
What the session looks like
Once authenticated, the server runs
clickhouse-client attached to a pseudoterminal and bridges its input and output over WebSocket. The session supports the full
clickhouse-client experience, including:
- Syntax highlighting.
- Autocompletion.
- Multi-line queries.
- Command history (stored on the server side for the duration of the session).
The terminal uses xterm.js for rendering. All assets are served from the ClickHouse binary itself — no third-party CDNs are loaded.
Integration with
/play
The
/play Web SQL UI embeds the web terminal as a dockable panel. Toggle it with the terminal icon in the sidebar or press the
~ key when the query editor is empty. The
/play page detects
/webterminal availability at load time and hides the terminal controls when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when the experimental setting is not enabled).
Security considerations
The web terminal exposes an interactive shell-like session to anyone who can authenticate against the ClickHouse HTTP endpoint, so the same caveats that apply to the HTTP protocol apply here:
- Always serve
/webterminalover HTTPS in untrusted environments to protect credentials and session traffic.
- Restrict access at the network level (firewall, reverse proxy, or the
listen_hostconfiguration) the same way you restrict access to the HTTP protocol.
- The endpoint validates the
Originheader against the
Hostto mitigate cross-origin WebSocket hijacking; configure reverse proxies accordingly if you terminate TLS externally.
- Behind a TLS-terminating reverse proxy, the upstream connection to ClickHouse is plain
httpeven though the browser uses
https, so the strict same-origin check would reject legitimate connections. For these deployments, set
webterminal_allowed_originsto a comma-separated list of full origins that are allowed to open WebSocket sessions; when this setting is non-empty, it replaces the default same-origin check. Example:
<webterminal_allowed_origins>https://example.com,https://app.example.com:8443</webterminal_allowed_origins>.
The handler also enforces WebSocket protocol conformance per RFC 6455: unmasked client frames, reserved opcodes, oversized or fragmented control frames, and reserved RSV bits are rejected with protocol-error close codes.
Platform availability
The handler is compiled on all platforms ClickHouse supports. The pseudoterminal layer used by the embedded
clickhouse-client runner is implemented on top of portable POSIX primitives (
posix_openpt/
grantpt/
unlockpt), with a Linux-specific path that uses the thread-safe
ptsname_r. The links to
/webterminal on the ClickHouse start page and in
/play are hidden automatically when the endpoint is unavailable (for example, when
allow_experimental_webterminal is not enabled).