Proxy Servers from Third-party Developers

chproxy, is an HTTP proxy and load balancer for ClickHouse database.

Features:

Per-user routing and response caching.

Flexible limits.

Automatic SSL certificate renewal.

Implemented in Go.

KittenHouse is designed to be a local proxy between ClickHouse and application server in case it's impossible or inconvenient to buffer INSERT data on your application side.

Features:

In-memory and on-disk data buffering.

Per-table routing.

Load-balancing and health checking.

Implemented in Go.

ClickHouse-Bulk is a simple ClickHouse insert collector.

Features:

Group requests and send by threshold or interval.

Multiple remote servers.

Basic authentication.

Implemented in Go.