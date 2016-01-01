Automatic schema inference from input data
ClickHouse can automatically determine the structure of input data in almost all supported Input formats. This document will describe when schema inference is used, how it works with different input formats and which settings can control it.
Usage
Schema inference is used when ClickHouse needs to read the data in a specific data format and the structure is unknown.
Table functions file, s3, url, hdfs, azureBlobStorage.
These table functions have the optional argument
structure with the structure of input data. If this argument is not specified or set to
auto, the structure will be inferred from the data.
Example:
Let's say we have a file
hobbies.jsonl in JSONEachRow format in the
user_files directory with this content:
ClickHouse can read this data without you specifying its structure:
Note: the format
JSONEachRow was automatically determined by the file extension
.jsonl.
You can see an automatically determined structure using the
DESCRIBE query:
Table engines File, S3, URL, HDFS, azureBlobStorage
If the list of columns is not specified in
CREATE TABLE query, the structure of the table will be inferred automatically from the data.
Example:
Let's use the file
hobbies.jsonl. We can create a table with engine
File with the data from this file:
clickhouse-local
clickhouse-local has an optional parameter
-S/--structure with the structure of input data. If this parameter is not specified or set to
auto, the structure will be inferred from the data.
Example:
Let's use the file
hobbies.jsonl. We can query the data from this file using
clickhouse-local:
Using structure from insertion table
When table functions
file/s3/url/hdfs are used to insert data into a table,
there is an option to use the structure from the insertion table instead of extracting it from the data.
It can improve insertion performance because schema inference can take some time. Also, it will be helpful when the table has an optimized schema, so
no conversions between types will be performed.
There is a special setting use_structure_from_insertion_table_in_table_functions that controls this behaviour. It has 3 possible values:
- 0 - table function will extract the structure from the data.
- 1 - table function will use the structure from the insertion table.
- 2 - ClickHouse will automatically determine if it's possible to use the structure from the insertion table or use schema inference. Default value.
Example 1:
Let's create table
hobbies1 with the next structure:
And insert data from the file
hobbies.jsonl:
In this case, all columns from the file are inserted into the table without changes, so ClickHouse will use the structure from the insertion table instead of schema inference.
Example 2:
Let's create table
hobbies2 with the next structure:
And insert data from the file
hobbies.jsonl:
In this case, all columns in the
SELECT query are present in the table, so ClickHouse will use the structure from the insertion table.
Note that it will work only for input formats that support reading a subset of columns like JSONEachRow, TSKV, Parquet, etc. (so it won't work for example for TSV format).
Example 3:
Let's create table
hobbies3 with the next structure:
And insert data from the file
hobbies.jsonl:
In this case, column
id is used in the
SELECT query, but the table doesn't have this column (it has a column with the name
identifier),
so ClickHouse cannot use the structure from the insertion table, and schema inference will be used.
Example 4:
Let's create table
hobbies4 with the next structure:
And insert data from the file
hobbies.jsonl:
In this case, there are some operations performed on the column
hobbies in the
SELECT query to insert it into the table, so ClickHouse cannot use the structure from the insertion table, and schema inference will be used.
Schema inference cache
For most input formats schema inference reads some data to determine its structure and this process can take some time. To prevent inferring the same schema every time ClickHouse read the data from the same file, the inferred schema is cached and when accessing the same file again, ClickHouse will use the schema from the cache.
There are special settings that control this cache:
schema_inference_cache_max_elements_for_{file/s3/hdfs/url/azure}- the maximum number of cached schemas for the corresponding table function. The default value is
4096. These settings should be set in the server config.
schema_inference_use_cache_for_{file,s3,hdfs,url,azure}- allows turning on/off using cache for schema inference. These settings can be used in queries.
The schema of the file can be changed by modifying the data or by changing format settings. For this reason, the schema inference cache identifies the schema by file source, format name, used format settings, and the last modification time of the file.
Note: some files accessed by url in
url table function may not contain information about the last modification time; for this case, there is a special setting
schema_inference_cache_require_modification_time_for_url. Disabling this setting allows the use of the schema from cache without the last modification time for such files.
There is also a system table schema_inference_cache with all current schemas in cache and system query
SYSTEM DROP SCHEMA CACHE [FOR File/S3/URL/HDFS]
that allows cleaning the schema cache for all sources, or for a specific source.
Examples:
Let's try to infer the structure of a sample dataset from s3
github-2022.ndjson.gz and see how the schema inference cache works:
As you can see, the second query succeeded almost instantly.
Let's try to change some settings that can affect inferred schema:
As you can see, the schema from the cache was not used for the same file, because the setting that can affect inferred schema was changed.
Let's check the content of
system.schema_inference_cache table:
As you can see, there are two different schemas for the same file.
We can clear the schema cache using a system query:
Text formats
For text formats, ClickHouse reads the data row by row, extracts column values according to the format,
and then uses some recursive parsers and heuristics to determine the type for each value. The maximum number of rows and bytes read from the data in schema inference
is controlled by the settings
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference (25000 by default) and
input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference (32Mb by default).
By default, all inferred types are Nullable, but you can change this by setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable (see examples in the settings section).
JSON formats
In JSON formats ClickHouse parses values according to the JSON specification and then tries to find the most appropriate data type for them.
Let's see how it works, what types can be inferred and what specific settings can be used in JSON formats.
Examples
Here and further, the format table function will be used in examples.
Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Dates, DateTimes:
Arrays:
If an array contains
null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:
Named tuples:
When setting
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is enabled, during schema inference ClickHouse will try to infer named Tuple from JSON objects.
The resulting named Tuple will contain all elements from all corresponding JSON objects from sample data.
Unnamed Tuples:
In JSON formats we treat Arrays with elements of different types as Unnamed Tuples.
If some values are
null or empty, we use types of corresponding values from the other rows:
Maps:
In JSON we can read objects with values of the same type as Map type.
Note: it will work only when settings
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings and
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects are disabled.
JSON Object type (if setting
allow_experimental_object_type is enabled):
Nested complex types:
If ClickHouse cannot determine the type for some key, because the data contains only nulls/empty objects/empty arrays, type
String will be used if setting
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings is enabled or an exception will be thrown otherwise:
JSON settings
input_format_json_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
Enabling this setting allows inferring numbers from string values.
This setting is disabled by default.
Example:
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects
Enabling this setting allows inferring named Tuples from JSON objects. The resulting named Tuple will contain all elements from all corresponding JSON objects from sample data. It can be useful when JSON data is not sparse so the sample of data will contain all possible object keys.
This setting is enabled by default.
Example
Result:
Result:
input_format_json_use_string_type_for_ambiguous_paths_in_named_tuples_inference_from_objects
Enabling this setting allows to use String type for ambiguous paths during named tuples inference from JSON objects (when
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is enabled) instead of an exception.
It allows to read JSON objects as named Tuples even if there are ambiguous paths.
Disabled by default.
Examples
With disabled setting:
Result:
With enabled setting:
Result:
input_format_json_read_objects_as_strings
Enabling this setting allows reading nested JSON objects as strings. This setting can be used to read nested JSON objects without using JSON object type.
This setting is enabled by default.
Note: enabling this setting will take effect only if setting
input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects is disabled.
input_format_json_read_numbers_as_strings
Enabling this setting allows reading numeric values as strings.
This setting is enabled by default.
Example
input_format_json_read_bools_as_numbers
Enabling this setting allows reading Bool values as numbers.
This setting is enabled by default.
Example:
input_format_json_read_bools_as_strings
Enabling this setting allows reading Bool values as strings.
This setting is enabled by default.
Example:
input_format_json_read_arrays_as_strings
Enabling this setting allows reading JSON array values as strings.
This setting is enabled by default.
Example
input_format_json_infer_incomplete_types_as_strings
Enabling this setting allows to use String type for JSON keys that contain only
Null/
{}/
[] in data sample during schema inference.
In JSON formats any value can be read as String if all corresponding settings are enabled (they are all enabled by default), and we can avoid errors like
Cannot determine type for column 'column_name' by first 25000 rows of data, most likely this column contains only Nulls or empty Arrays/Maps during schema inference
by using String type for keys with unknown types.
Example:
Result:
CSV
In CSV format ClickHouse extracts column values from the row according to delimiters. ClickHouse expects all types except numbers and strings to be enclosed in double quotes. If the value is in double quotes, ClickHouse tries to parse the data inside quotes using the recursive parser and then tries to find the most appropriate data type for it. If the value is not in double quotes, ClickHouse tries to parse it as a number, and if the value is not a number, ClickHouse treats it as a string.
If you don't want ClickHouse to try to determine complex types using some parsers and heuristics, you can disable setting
input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
and ClickHouse will treat all columns as Strings.
If setting
input_format_csv_detect_header is enabled, ClickHouse will try to detect the header with column names (and maybe types) while inferring schema. This setting is enabled by default.
Examples:
Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Strings without quotes:
Dates, DateTimes:
Arrays:
If an array contains null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:
Maps:
Nested Arrays and Maps:
If ClickHouse cannot determine the type inside quotes, because the data contains only nulls, ClickHouse will treat it as String:
Example with disabled setting
input_format_csv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference:
Examples of header auto-detection (when
input_format_csv_detect_header is enabled):
Only names:
Names and types:
Note that the header can be detected only if there is at least one column with a non-String type. If all columns have String type, the header is not detected:
CSV settings
input_format_csv_try_infer_numbers_from_strings
Enabling this setting allows inferring numbers from string values.
This setting is disabled by default.
Example:
TSV/TSKV
In TSV/TSKV formats ClickHouse extracts column value from the row according to tabular delimiters and then parses extracted value using the recursive parser to determine the most appropriate type. If the type cannot be determined, ClickHouse treats this value as String.
If you don't want ClickHouse to try to determine complex types using some parsers and heuristics, you can disable setting
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference
and ClickHouse will treat all columns as Strings.
If setting
input_format_tsv_detect_header is enabled, ClickHouse will try to detect the header with column names (and maybe types) while inferring schema. This setting is enabled by default.
Examples:
Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Dates, DateTimes:
Arrays:
If an array contains null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:
Tuples:
Maps:
Nested Arrays, Tuples and Maps:
If ClickHouse cannot determine the type, because the data contains only nulls, ClickHouse will treat it as String:
Example with disabled setting
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference:
Examples of header auto-detection (when
input_format_tsv_detect_header is enabled):
Only names:
Names and types:
Note that the header can be detected only if there is at least one column with a non-String type. If all columns have String type, the header is not detected:
Values
In Values format ClickHouse extracts column value from the row and then parses it using the recursive parser similar to how literals are parsed.
Examples:
Integers, Floats, Bools, Strings:
Dates, DateTimes:
Arrays:
If an array contains null, ClickHouse will use types from the other array elements:
Tuples:
Maps:
Nested Arrays, Tuples and Maps:
If ClickHouse cannot determine the type, because the data contains only nulls, an exception will be thrown:
Example with disabled setting
input_format_tsv_use_best_effort_in_schema_inference:
CustomSeparated
In CustomSeparated format ClickHouse first extracts all column values from the row according to specified delimiters and then tries to infer the data type for each value according to escaping rule.
If setting
input_format_custom_detect_header is enabled, ClickHouse will try to detect the header with column names (and maybe types) while inferring schema. This setting is enabled by default.
Example
Example of header auto-detection (when
input_format_custom_detect_header is enabled):
Template
In Template format ClickHouse first extracts all column values from the row according to the specified template and then tries to infer the data type for each value according to its escaping rule.
Example
Let's say we have a file
resultset with the next content:
And a file
row_format with the next content:
Then we can make the next queries:
Regexp
Similar to Template, in Regexp format ClickHouse first extracts all column values from the row according to specified regular expression and then tries to infer data type for each value according to the specified escaping rule.
Example
Settings for text formats
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference/input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference
These settings control the amount of data to be read while schema inference. The more rows/bytes are read, the more time is spent on schema inference, but the greater the chance to correctly determine the types (especially when the data contains a lot of nulls).
Default values:
25000for
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference.
33554432(32 Mb) for
input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference.
column_names_for_schema_inference
The list of column names to use in schema inference for formats without explicit column names. Specified names will be used instead of default
c1,c2,c3,.... The format:
column1,column2,column3,....
Example
schema_inference_hints
The list of column names and types to use in schema inference instead of automatically determined types. The format: 'column_name1 column_type1, column_name2 column_type2, ...'. This setting can be used to specify the types of columns that could not be determined automatically or for optimizing the schema.
Example
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable
Controls making inferred types
Nullable in schema inference for formats without information about nullability.
If the setting is enabled, all inferred type will be
Nullable, if disabled, the inferred type will never be
Nullable, if set to
auto, the inferred type will be
Nullable only if the column contains
NULL in a sample that is parsed during schema inference or file metadata contains information about column nullability.
Enabled by default.
Examples
input_format_try_infer_integers
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer integers instead of floats in schema inference for text formats.
If all numbers in the column from sample data are integers, the result type will be
Int64, if at least one number is float, the result type will be
Float64.
If the sample data contains only integers and at least one integer is positive and overflows
Int64, ClickHouse will infer
UInt64.
Enabled by default.
Examples
input_format_try_infer_datetimes
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer type
DateTime or
DateTime64 from string fields in schema inference for text formats.
If all fields from a column in sample data were successfully parsed as datetimes, the result type will be
DateTime or
DateTime64(9) (if any datetime had fractional part),
if at least one field was not parsed as datetime, the result type will be
String.
Enabled by default.
Examples
input_format_try_infer_datetimes_only_datetime64
If enabled, ClickHouse will always infer
DateTime64(9) when
input_format_try_infer_datetimes is enabled even if datetime values don't contain fractional part.
Disabled by default.
Examples
Note: Parsing datetimes during schema inference respect setting date_time_input_format
input_format_try_infer_dates
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer type
Date from string fields in schema inference for text formats.
If all fields from a column in sample data were successfully parsed as dates, the result type will be
Date,
if at least one field was not parsed as date, the result type will be
String.
Enabled by default.
Examples
input_format_try_infer_exponent_floats
If enabled, ClickHouse will try to infer floats in exponential form for text formats (except JSON where numbers in exponential form are always inferred).
Disabled by default.
Example
Self describing formats
Self-describing formats contain information about the structure of the data in the data itself, it can be some header with a description, a binary type tree, or some kind of table. To automatically infer a schema from files in such formats, ClickHouse reads a part of the data containing information about the types and converts it into a schema of the ClickHouse table.
Formats with -WithNamesAndTypes suffix
ClickHouse supports some text formats with the suffix -WithNamesAndTypes. This suffix means that the data contains two additional rows with column names and types before the actual data. While schema inference for such formats, ClickHouse reads the first two rows and extracts column names and types.
Example
JSON formats with metadata
Some JSON input formats (JSON, JSONCompact, JSONColumnsWithMetadata) contain metadata with column names and types. In schema inference for such formats, ClickHouse reads this metadata.
Example
Avro
In Avro format ClickHouse reads its schema from the data and converts it to ClickHouse schema using the following type matches:
|Avro data type
|ClickHouse data type
boolean
|Bool
int
|Int32
int (date) *
|Date32
long
|Int64
float
|Float32
double
|Float64
bytes,
string
|String
fixed
|FixedString(N)
enum
|Enum
array(T)
|Array(T)
union(null, T),
union(T, null)
|Nullable(T)
null
|Nullable(Nothing)
string (uuid) *
|UUID
binary (decimal) *
|Decimal(P, S)
Other Avro types are not supported.
Parquet
In Parquet format ClickHouse reads its schema from the data and converts it to ClickHouse schema using the following type matches:
|Parquet data type
|ClickHouse data type
BOOL
|Bool
UINT8
|UInt8
INT8
|Int8
UINT16
|UInt16
INT16
|Int16
UINT32
|UInt32
INT32
|Int32
UINT64
|UInt64
INT64
|Int64
FLOAT
|Float32
DOUBLE
|Float64
DATE
|Date32
TIME (ms)
|DateTime
TIMESTAMP,
TIME (us, ns)
|DateTime64
STRING,
BINARY
|String
DECIMAL
|Decimal
LIST
|Array
STRUCT
|Tuple
MAP
|Map
Other Parquet types are not supported. By default, all inferred types are inside
Nullable, but it can be changed using the setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable.
Arrow
In Arrow format ClickHouse reads its schema from the data and converts it to ClickHouse schema using the following type matches:
|Arrow data type
|ClickHouse data type
BOOL
|Bool
UINT8
|UInt8
INT8
|Int8
UINT16
|UInt16
INT16
|Int16
UINT32
|UInt32
INT32
|Int32
UINT64
|UInt64
INT64
|Int64
FLOAT,
HALF_FLOAT
|Float32
DOUBLE
|Float64
DATE32
|Date32
DATE64
|DateTime
TIMESTAMP,
TIME32,
TIME64
|DateTime64
STRING,
BINARY
|String
DECIMAL128,
DECIMAL256
|Decimal
LIST
|Array
STRUCT
|Tuple
MAP
|Map
Other Arrow types are not supported. By default, all inferred types are inside
Nullable, but it can be changed using the setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable.
ORC
In ORC format ClickHouse reads its schema from the data and converts it to ClickHouse schema using the following type matches:
|ORC data type
|ClickHouse data type
Boolean
|Bool
Tinyint
|Int8
Smallint
|Int16
Int
|Int32
Bigint
|Int64
Float
|Float32
Double
|Float64
Date
|Date32
Timestamp
|DateTime64
String,
Char,
Varchar,
BINARY
|String
Decimal
|Decimal
List
|Array
Struct
|Tuple
Map
|Map
Other ORC types are not supported. By default, all inferred types are inside
Nullable, but it can be changed using the setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable.
Native
Native format is used inside ClickHouse and contains the schema in the data. In schema inference, ClickHouse reads the schema from the data without any transformations.
Formats with external schema
Such formats require a schema describing the data in a separate file in a specific schema language. To automatically infer a schema from files in such formats, ClickHouse reads external schema from a separate file and transforms it to a ClickHouse table schema.
Protobuf
In schema inference for Protobuf format ClickHouse uses the following type matches:
|Protobuf data type
|ClickHouse data type
bool
|UInt8
float
|Float32
double
|Float64
int32,
sint32,
sfixed32
|Int32
int64,
sint64,
sfixed64
|Int64
uint32,
fixed32
|UInt32
uint64,
fixed64
|UInt64
string,
bytes
|String
enum
|Enum
repeated T
|Array(T)
message,
group
|Tuple
CapnProto
In schema inference for CapnProto format ClickHouse uses the following type matches:
|CapnProto data type
|ClickHouse data type
Bool
|UInt8
Int8
|Int8
UInt8
|UInt8
Int16
|Int16
UInt16
|UInt16
Int32
|Int32
UInt32
|UInt32
Int64
|Int64
UInt64
|UInt64
Float32
|Float32
Float64
|Float64
Text,
Data
|String
enum
|Enum
List
|Array
struct
|Tuple
union(T, Void),
union(Void, T)
|Nullable(T)
Strong-typed binary formats
In such formats, each serialized value contains information about its type (and possibly about its name), but there is no information about the whole table.
In schema inference for such formats, ClickHouse reads data row by row (up to
input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference rows or
input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference bytes) and extracts
the type (and possibly name) for each value from the data and then converts these types to ClickHouse types.
MsgPack
In MsgPack format there is no delimiter between rows, to use schema inference for this format you should specify the number of columns in the table
using the setting
input_format_msgpack_number_of_columns. ClickHouse uses the following type matches:
|MessagePack data type (
INSERT)
|ClickHouse data type
int N,
uint N,
negative fixint,
positive fixint
|Int64
bool
|UInt8
fixstr,
str 8,
str 16,
str 32,
bin 8,
bin 16,
bin 32
|String
float 32
|Float32
float 64
|Float64
uint 16
|Date
uint 32
|DateTime
uint 64
|DateTime64
fixarray,
array 16,
array 32
|Array
fixmap,
map 16,
map 32
|Map
By default, all inferred types are inside
Nullable, but it can be changed using the setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable.
BSONEachRow
In BSONEachRow each row of data is presented as a BSON document. In schema inference ClickHouse reads BSON documents one by one and extracts values, names, and types from the data and then transforms these types to ClickHouse types using the following type matches:
|BSON Type
|ClickHouse type
\x08 boolean
|Bool
\x10 int32
|Int32
\x12 int64
|Int64
\x01 double
|Float64
\x09 datetime
|DateTime64
\x05 binary with
\x00 binary subtype,
\x02 string,
\x0E symbol,
\x0D JavaScript code
|String
\x07 ObjectId,
|FixedString(12)
\x05 binary with
\x04 uuid subtype, size = 16
|UUID
\x04 array
|Array/Tuple (if nested types are different)
\x03 document
|Named Tuple/Map (with String keys)
By default, all inferred types are inside
Nullable, but it can be changed using the setting
schema_inference_make_columns_nullable.
Formats with constant schema
Data in such formats always have the same schema.
LineAsString
In this format, ClickHouse reads the whole line from the data into a single column with
String data type. The inferred type for this format is always
String and the column name is
line.
Example
JSONAsString
In this format, ClickHouse reads the whole JSON object from the data into a single column with
String data type. The inferred type for this format is always
String and the column name is
json.
Example
JSONAsObject
In this format, ClickHouse reads the whole JSON object from the data into a single column with
Object('json') data type. Inferred type for this format is always
String and the column name is
json.
Note: This format works only if
allow_experimental_object_type is enabled.
Example
Schema inference modes
Schema inference from the set of data files can work in 2 different modes:
default and
union.
The mode is controlled by the setting
schema_inference_mode.
Default mode
In default mode, ClickHouse assumes that all files have the same schema and tries to infer the schema by reading files one by one until it succeeds.
Example:
Let's say we have 3 files
data1.jsonl,
data2.jsonl and
data3.jsonl with the next content:
data1.jsonl:
data2.jsonl:
data3.jsonl:
Let's try to use schema inference on these 3 files:
Result:
As we can see, we don't have
field3 from file
data3.jsonl.
It happens because ClickHouse first tried to infer schema from file
data1.jsonl, failed because of only nulls for field
field2,
and then tried to infer schema from
data2.jsonl and succeeded, so data from file
data3.jsonl wasn't read.
Union mode
In union mode, ClickHouse assumes that files can have different schemas, so it infer schemas of all files and then union them to the common schema.
Let's say we have 3 files
data1.jsonl,
data2.jsonl and
data3.jsonl with the next content:
data1.jsonl:
data2.jsonl:
data3.jsonl:
Let's try to use schema inference on these 3 files:
Result:
As we can see, we have all fields from all files.
Note:
- As some of the files may not contain some columns from the resulting schema, union mode is supported only for formats that support reading subset of columns (like JSONEachRow, Parquet, TSVWithNames, etc) and won't work for other formats (like CSV, TSV, JSONCompactEachRow, etc).
- If ClickHouse cannot infer the schema from one of the files, the exception will be thrown.
- If you have a lot of files, reading schema from all of them can take a lot of time.
Automatic format detection
If data format is not specified and cannot be determined by the file extension, ClickHouse will try to detect the file format by its content.
Examples:
Let's say we have
data with the following content:
We can inspect and query this file without specifying format or structure:
ClickHouse can detect only some subset of formats and this detection takes some time, it's always better to specify the format explicitly.