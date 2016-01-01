Prometheus protocols
Exposing metrics
Note
If you are using ClickHouse Cloud, you can expose metrics to Prometheus using the Prometheus Integration.
ClickHouse can expose its own metrics for scraping from Prometheus:
Settings:
|Name
|Default
|Description
port
|none
|Port for serving the exposing metrics protocol.
endpoint
/metrics
|HTTP endpoint for scraping metrics by prometheus server. Starts with
/. Should not be used with the
<handlers> section.
url /
headers /
method
|none
|Filters used to find a matching handler for a request. Similar to the fields with the same names in the
<http_handlers> section.
metrics
|true
|Expose metrics from the system.metrics table.
asynchronous_metrics
|true
|Expose current metrics values from the system.asynchronous_metrics table.
events
|true
|Expose metrics from the system.events table.
errors
|true
|Expose the number of errors by error codes occurred since the last server restart. This information could be obtained from the system.errors as well.
histograms
|true
|Expose histogram metrics from system.histogram_metrics
dimensional_metrics
|true
|Expose dimensional metrics from system.dimensional_metrics
Check (replace
127.0.0.1 with the IP addr or hostname of your ClickHouse server):
Remote-write protocol
ClickHouse supports the remote-write protocol. Data are received by this protocol and written to a TimeSeries table (which should be created beforehand).
Settings:
|Name
|Default
|Description
port
|none
|Port for serving the
remote-write protocol.
url /
headers /
method
|none
|Filters used to find a matching handler for a request. Similar to the fields with the same names in the
<http_handlers> section.
table
|none
|The name of a TimeSeries table to write data received by the
remote-write protocol. This name can optionally contain the name of a database too.
database
|none
|The name of a database where the table specified in the
table setting is located if it's not specified in the
table setting.
Remote-read protocol
ClickHouse supports the remote-read protocol. Data are read from a TimeSeries table and sent via this protocol.
Settings:
|Name
|Default
|Description
port
|none
|Port for serving the
remote-read protocol.
url /
headers /
method
|none
|Filters used to find a matching handler for a request. Similar to the fields with the same names in the
<http_handlers> section.
table
|none
|The name of a TimeSeries table to read data to send by the
remote-read protocol. This name can optionally contain the name of a database too.
database
|none
|The name of a database where the table specified in the
table setting is located if it's not specified in the
table setting.
Configuration for multiple protocols
Multiple protocols can be specified together in one place: