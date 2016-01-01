PostgreSQL Interface
ClickHouse supports the PostgreSQL wire protocol, which allows you to use Postgres clients to connect to ClickHouse. In a sense, ClickHouse can pretend to be a PostgreSQL instance - allowing you to connect a PostgreSQL client application to ClickHouse that is not already directly supported by ClickHouse (for example, Amazon Redshift).
To enable the PostgreSQL wire protocol, add the postgresql_port setting to your server's configuration file. For example, you could define the port in a new XML file in your
config.d folder:
Startup your ClickHouse server and look for a log message similar to the following that mentions Listening for PostgreSQL compatibility protocol:
Connect psql to ClickHouse
The following command demonstrates how to connect the PostgreSQL client
psql to ClickHouse:
For example:
The
psql client requires a login with a password, so you will not be able connect using the
default user with no password. Either assign a password to the
default user, or login as a different user.
The
psql client prompts for the password:
And that's it! You now have a PostgreSQL client connected to ClickHouse, and all commands and queries are executed on ClickHouse.
The PostgreSQL protocol currently only supports plain-text passwords.
Using SSL
If you have SSL/TLS configured on your ClickHouse instance, then
postgresql_port will use the same settings (the port is shared for both secure and insecure clients).
Each client has their own method of how to connect using SSL. The following command demonstrates how to pass in the certificates and key to securely connect
psql to ClickHouse:
View the PostgreSQL docs for more details on their SSL settings.