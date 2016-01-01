Drivers and Interfaces
ClickHouse provides two network interfaces (they can be optionally wrapped in TLS for additional security):
- HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.
- Native TCP, which has less overhead.
In most cases it is recommended to use an appropriate tool or library instead of interacting with those directly. The following are officially supported by ClickHouse:
ClickHouse also supports two RPC protocols:
- gRPC protocol specially designed for ClickHouse.
- Apache Arrow Flight.
ClickHouse server provides embedded visual interfaces for power users:
- Play UI: open
/playin the browser;
- Advanced Dashboard: open
/dashboardin the browser;
- Binary symbols viewer for ClickHouse engineers: open
/binaryin the browser;
There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse: