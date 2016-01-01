Skip to main content
Drivers and Interfaces

ClickHouse provides three network interfaces (they can be optionally wrapped in TLS for additional security):

  • HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.
  • Native TCP, which has less overhead.
  • gRPC.

In most cases it is recommended to use an appropriate tool or library instead of interacting with those directly. The following are officially supported by ClickHouse:

ClickHouse server provides embedded visual interfaces for power users:

  • Play UI: open /play in the browser;
  • Advanced Dashboard: open /dashboard in the browser;
  • Binary symbols viewer for ClickHouse engineers: open /binary in the browser;

There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse: