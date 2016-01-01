Drivers and Interfaces
ClickHouse provides three network interfaces (they can be optionally wrapped in TLS for additional security):
- HTTP, which is documented and easy to use directly.
- Native TCP, which has less overhead.
- gRPC.
In most cases it is recommended to use an appropriate tool or library instead of interacting with those directly. The following are officially supported by ClickHouse:
ClickHouse server provides embedded visual interfaces for power users:
- Play UI: open
/playin the browser;
- Advanced Dashboard: open
/dashboardin the browser;
- Binary symbols viewer for ClickHouse engineers: open
/binaryin the browser;
There are also a wide range of third-party libraries for working with ClickHouse: