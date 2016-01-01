gRPC Interface

ClickHouse supports gRPC interface. It is an open source remote procedure call system that uses HTTP/2 and Protocol Buffers. The implementation of gRPC in ClickHouse supports:

SSL;

authentication;

sessions;

compression;

parallel queries through the same channel;

cancellation of queries;

getting progress and logs;

external tables.

The specification of the interface is described in clickhouse_grpc.proto.

To use the gRPC interface set grpc_port in the main server configuration. Other configuration options see in the following example:

<grpc_port>9100</grpc_port> <grpc> <enable_ssl>false</enable_ssl> <!-- The following two files are used only if SSL is enabled --> <ssl_cert_file>/path/to/ssl_cert_file</ssl_cert_file> <ssl_key_file>/path/to/ssl_key_file</ssl_key_file> <!-- Whether server requests client for a certificate --> <ssl_require_client_auth>false</ssl_require_client_auth> <!-- The following file is used only if ssl_require_client_auth=true --> <ssl_ca_cert_file>/path/to/ssl_ca_cert_file</ssl_ca_cert_file> <!-- Default compression algorithm (applied if client doesn't specify another algorithm, see result_compression in QueryInfo). Supported algorithms: none, deflate, gzip, stream_gzip --> <compression>deflate</compression> <!-- Default compression level (applied if client doesn't specify another level, see result_compression in QueryInfo). Supported levels: none, low, medium, high --> <compression_level>medium</compression_level> <!-- Send/receive message size limits in bytes. -1 means unlimited --> <max_send_message_size>-1</max_send_message_size> <max_receive_message_size>-1</max_receive_message_size> <!-- Enable if you want to get detailed logs --> <verbose_logs>false</verbose_logs> </grpc>

You can write a client in any of the programming languages supported by gRPC using the provided specification. Or you can use a built-in Python client. It is placed in utils/grpc-client/clickhouse-grpc-client.py in the repository. The built-in client requires grpcio and grpcio-tools Python modules.

The client supports the following arguments:

--help – Shows a help message and exits.

– Shows a help message and exits. --host HOST, -h HOST – A server name. Default value: localhost . You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also.

– A server name. Default value: . You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also. --port PORT – A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see grpc_port ). Default value: 9100 .

– A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see ). Default value: . --user USER_NAME, -u USER_NAME – A user name. Default value: default .

– A user name. Default value: . --password PASSWORD – A password. Default value: empty string.

– A password. Default value: empty string. --query QUERY, -q QUERY – A query to process when using non-interactive mode.

– A query to process when using non-interactive mode. --database DATABASE, -d DATABASE – A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used ( default by default).

– A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used ( by default). --format OUTPUT_FORMAT, -f OUTPUT_FORMAT – A result output format. Default value for interactive mode: PrettyCompact .

– A result output format. Default value for interactive mode: . --debug – Enables showing debug information.

To run the client in an interactive mode call it without --query argument.

In a batch mode query data can be passed via stdin .

Client Usage Example

In the following example a table is created and loaded with data from a CSV file. Then the content of the table is queried.

./clickhouse-grpc-client.py -q "CREATE TABLE grpc_example_table (id UInt32, text String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;" echo -e "0,Input data for

1,gRPC protocol example" > a.csv cat a.csv | ./clickhouse-grpc-client.py -q "INSERT INTO grpc_example_table FORMAT CSV" ./clickhouse-grpc-client.py --format PrettyCompact -q "SELECT * FROM grpc_example_table;"

Result: