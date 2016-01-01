gRPC Interface
Introduction
ClickHouse supports gRPC interface. It is an open source remote procedure call system that uses HTTP/2 and Protocol Buffers. The implementation of gRPC in ClickHouse supports:
- SSL;
- authentication;
- sessions;
- compression;
- parallel queries through the same channel;
- cancellation of queries;
- getting progress and logs;
- external tables.
The specification of the interface is described in clickhouse_grpc.proto.
gRPC configuration
To use the gRPC interface set
grpc_port in the main server configuration. Other configuration options see in the following example:
Built-in client
You can write a client in any of the programming languages supported by gRPC using the provided specification. Or you can use a built-in Python client. It is placed in utils/grpc-client/clickhouse-grpc-client.py in the repository. The built-in client requires grpcio and grpcio-tools Python modules.
The client supports the following arguments:
--help– Shows a help message and exits.
--host HOST, -h HOST– A server name. Default value:
localhost. You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also.
--port PORT– A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see
grpc_port). Default value:
9100.
--user USER_NAME, -u USER_NAME– A user name. Default value:
default.
--password PASSWORD– A password. Default value: empty string.
--query QUERY, -q QUERY– A query to process when using non-interactive mode.
--database DATABASE, -d DATABASE– A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used (
defaultby default).
--format OUTPUT_FORMAT, -f OUTPUT_FORMAT– A result output format. Default value for interactive mode:
PrettyCompact.
--debug– Enables showing debug information.
To run the client in an interactive mode call it without
--query argument.
In a batch mode query data can be passed via
stdin.
Client Usage Example
In the following example a table is created and loaded with data from a CSV file. Then the content of the table is queried.
Result: