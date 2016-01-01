gRPC Interface

ClickHouse supports gRPC interface. It is an open source remote procedure call system that uses HTTP/2 and Protocol Buffers. The implementation of gRPC in ClickHouse supports:

SSL;

authentication;

sessions;

compression;

parallel queries through the same channel;

cancellation of queries;

getting progress and logs;

external tables.

The specification of the interface is described in clickhouse_grpc.proto.

To use the gRPC interface set grpc_port in the main server configuration. Other configuration options see in the following example:

You can write a client in any of the programming languages supported by gRPC using the provided specification. Or you can use a built-in Python client. It is placed in utils/grpc-client/clickhouse-grpc-client.py in the repository. The built-in client requires grpcio and grpcio-tools Python modules.

The client supports the following arguments:

--help – Shows a help message and exits.

– Shows a help message and exits. --host HOST, -h HOST – A server name. Default value: localhost . You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also.

– A server name. Default value: . You can use IPv4 or IPv6 addresses also. --port PORT – A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see grpc_port ). Default value: 9100 .

– A port to connect to. This port should be enabled in the ClickHouse server configuration (see ). Default value: . --user USER_NAME, -u USER_NAME – A user name. Default value: default .

– A user name. Default value: . --password PASSWORD – A password. Default value: empty string.

– A password. Default value: empty string. --query QUERY, -q QUERY – A query to process when using non-interactive mode.

– A query to process when using non-interactive mode. --database DATABASE, -d DATABASE – A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used ( default by default).

– A default database. If not specified, the current database set in the server settings is used ( by default). --format OUTPUT_FORMAT, -f OUTPUT_FORMAT – A result output format. Default value for interactive mode: PrettyCompact .

– A result output format. Default value for interactive mode: . --debug – Enables showing debug information.

To run the client in an interactive mode call it without --query argument.

In a batch mode query data can be passed via stdin .

Client Usage Example

In the following example a table is created and loaded with data from a CSV file. Then the content of the table is queried.

Result: