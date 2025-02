Vertical

Input Output Alias ✗ ✔

Prints each value on a separate line with the column name specified. This format is convenient for printing just one or a few rows if each row consists of a large number of columns. NULL is output as ᴺᵁᴸᴸ .

Example:

Rows are not escaped in Vertical format:

This format is only appropriate for outputting a query result, but not for parsing (retrieving data to insert in a table).