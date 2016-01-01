Values
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
The
Values format prints every row in brackets.
- Rows are separated by commas without a comma after the last row.
- The values inside the brackets are also comma-separated.
- Numbers are output in a decimal format without quotes.
- Arrays are output in square brackets.
- Strings, dates, and dates with times are output in quotes.
- Escaping rules and parsing are similar to the TabSeparated format.
During formatting, extra spaces aren't inserted, but during parsing, they are allowed and skipped (except for spaces inside array values, which are not allowed).
NULL is represented as
NULL.
The minimum set of characters that you need to escape when passing data in the
Values format:
- single quotes
- backslashes
This is the format that is used in
INSERT INTO t VALUES ..., but you can also use it for formatting query results.
Example Usage
Format Settings
|Setting
|Description
|Default
input_format_values_interpret_expressions
|if the field could not be parsed by streaming parser, run SQL parser and try to interpret it as SQL expression.
true
input_format_values_deduce_templates_of_expressions
|if the field could not be parsed by streaming parser, run SQL parser, deduce template of the SQL expression, try to parse all rows using template and then interpret expression for all rows.
true
input_format_values_accurate_types_of_literals
|when parsing and interpreting expressions using template, check actual type of literal to avoid possible overflow and precision issues.
true