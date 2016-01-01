TemplateIgnoreSpaces

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

Similar to [ Template ], but skips whitespace characters between delimiters and values in the input stream. However, if format strings contain whitespace characters, these characters will be expected in the input stream. Also allows specifying empty placeholders ( ${} or ${:None} ) to split some delimiter into separate parts to ignore spaces between them. Such placeholders are used only for skipping whitespace characters. It's possible to read JSON using this format if the values of columns have the same order in all rows.

Note This format is suitable only for input.

The following request can be used for inserting data from its output example of format JSON: