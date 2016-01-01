Template
Description
For cases where you need more customization than other standard formats offer,
the
Template format allows the user to specify their own custom format string with placeholders for values,
and specifying escaping rules for the data.
It uses the following settings:
|Setting
|Description
format_template_row
|Specifies the path to the file which contains format strings for rows.
format_template_resultset
|Specifies the path to the file which contains format strings for rows
format_template_rows_between_delimiter
|Specifies the delimiter between rows, which is printed (or expected) after every row except the last one (
\n by default)
format_template_row_format
|Specifies the format string for rows in-line.
format_template_resultset_format
|Specifies the result set format string in-line.
|Some settings of other formats (e.g.
output_format_json_quote_64bit_integers when using
JSON escaping
Settings And Escaping Rules
format_template_row
The setting
format_template_row specifies the path to the file which contains format strings for rows with the following syntax:
Where:
|Part of syntax
|Description
delimiter_i
|A delimiter between values (
$ symbol can be escaped as
$$)
column_i
|The name or index of a column whose values are to be selected or inserted (if empty, then the column will be skipped)
serializeAs_i
|An escaping rule for the column values.
The following escaping rules are supported:
|Escaping Rule
|Description
CSV,
JSON,
XML
|Similar to the formats of the same names
Escaped
|Similar to
TSV
Quoted
|Similar to
Values
Raw
|Without escaping, similar to
TSVRaw
None
|No escaping rule - see note below
If an escaping rule is omitted, then
None will be used.
XML is suitable only for output.
Let's look at an example. Given the following format string:
The following values will be printed (if using
SELECT) or expected (if using
INPUT),
between columns
Search phrase:,
, count:,
, ad price: $ and
; delimiters respectively:
s(with escape rule
Quoted)
c(with escape rule
Escaped)
p(with escape rule
JSON)
For example:
- If
INSERTing, the line below matches the expected template and would read values
bathroom interior design,
2166,
$3into columns
Search phrase,
count,
ad price.
- If
SELECTing the line below is the output, assuming that values
bathroom interior design,
2166,
$3are already stored in a table under columns
Search phrase,
count,
ad price.
format_template_rows_between_delimiter
The setting
format_template_rows_between_delimiter setting specifies the delimiter between rows, which is printed (or expected) after every row except the last one (
\n by default)
format_template_resultset
The setting
format_template_resultset specifies the path to the file, which contains a format string for the result set.
The format string for the result set has the same syntax as a format string for rows. It allows for specifying a prefix, a suffix and a way to print some additional information and contains the following placeholders instead of column names:
datais the rows with data in
format_template_rowformat, separated by
format_template_rows_between_delimiter. This placeholder must be the first placeholder in the format string.
totalsis the row with total values in
format_template_rowformat (when using WITH TOTALS).
minis the row with minimum values in
format_template_rowformat (when extremes are set to 1).
maxis the row with maximum values in
format_template_rowformat (when extremes are set to 1).
rowsis the total number of output rows.
rows_before_limitis the minimal number of rows there would have been without LIMIT. Output only if the query contains LIMIT. If the query contains GROUP BY, rows_before_limit_at_least is the exact number of rows there would have been without a LIMIT.
timeis the request execution time in seconds.
rows_readis the number of rows has been read.
bytes_readis the number of bytes (uncompressed) has been read.
The placeholders
data,
totals,
min and
max must not have escaping rule specified (or
None must be specified explicitly). The remaining placeholders may have any escaping rule specified.
If the
format_template_resultset setting is an empty string,
${data} is used as the default value.
For insert queries format allows skipping some columns or fields if prefix or suffix (see example).
In-line specification
Often times it is challenging or not possible to deploy the format configurations
(set by
format_template_row,
format_template_resultset) for the template format to a directory on all nodes in a cluster.
Furthermore, the format may be so trivial that it does not require being placed in a file.
For these cases,
format_template_row_format (for
format_template_row) and
format_template_resultset_format (for
format_template_resultset) can be used to set the template string directly in the query,
rather than as a path to the file which contains it.
The rules for format strings and escape sequences are the same as those for:
format_template_rowwhen using
format_template_row_format.
format_template_resultsetwhen using
format_template_resultset_format.
Example Usage
Let's look at two examples of how we can use the
Template format, first for selecting data and then for inserting data.
Selecting Data
Result:
Inserting Data
PageViews,
UserID,
Duration and
Sign inside placeholders are names of columns in the table. Values after
Useless field in rows and after
\nTotal rows: in suffix will be ignored.
All delimiters in the input data must be strictly equal to delimiters in specified format strings.
In-line Specification
Tired of manually formatting markdown tables? In this example we'll look at how we can use the
Template format and in-line specification settings to achieve a simple task -
SELECTing the names of some ClickHouse formats from the
system.formats table and formatting them as a markdown table. This can be easily achieved using the
Template format and settings
format_template_row_format and
format_template_resultset_format.
In previous examples we specified the result-set and row format strings in separate files, with the paths to those files specified using the
format_template_resultset and
format_template_row settings respectively. Here we'll do it in-line because our template is trivial, consisting only of a few
| and
- to make the markdown table. We'll specify our result-set template string using the setting
format_template_resultset_format. To make the table header we've added
|ClickHouse Formats|\n|---|\n before
${data}. We use setting
format_template_row_format to specify the template string
|`{0:XML}`| for our rows. The
Template format will insert our rows with the given format into placeholder
${data}. In this example we have only one column, but if you wanted to add more you could do so by adding
{1:XML},
{2:XML}... etc to your row template string, choosing the escaping rule as appropriate. In this example we've gone with escaping rule
XML.
Look at that! We've saved ourselves the trouble of having to manually add all those
|s and
-s to make that markdown table: