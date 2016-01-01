TabSeparatedWithNames
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
TSVWithNames,
RawWithNames
Description
Differs from the
TabSeparated format in that the column names are written in the first row.
During parsing, the first row is expected to contain the column names. You can use column names to determine their position and to check their correctness.
Note
If setting
input_format_with_names_use_header is set to
1,
the columns from the input data will be mapped to the columns of the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting
input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to
1.
Otherwise, the first row will be skipped.