TSKV

Similar to the TabSeparated format, but outputs a value in name=value format. Names are escaped the same way as in the TabSeparated format, and the = symbol is also escaped.

Note When there are a large number of small columns, this format is ineffective, and there is generally no reason to use it. Nevertheless, it is no worse than the JSONEachRow format in terms of efficiency.

For parsing, any order is supported for the values of the different columns. It is acceptable for some values to be omitted as they are treated as equal to their default values. In this case, zeros and blank rows are used as default values. Complex values that could be specified in the table are not supported as defaults.

Parsing allows an additional field tskv to be added without the equal sign or a value. This field is ignored.

During import, columns with unknown names will be skipped, if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1 .