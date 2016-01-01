RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes
Description
Similar to the RowBinary format, but with added header:
LEB128-encoded number of columns (N).
- N
Strings specifying column names.
- N
Strings specifying column types.
Format Settings
The following settings are common to all
RowBinary type formats.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
format_binary_max_string_size
|The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.
1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to write types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.
false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to read types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.
false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_string
|Allows to write values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary output format.
false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_string
|Allows to read values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary input format.
false
Note
If setting
input_format_with_names_use_header is set to 1,
the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped if setting input_format_skip_unknown_fields is set to 1.
Otherwise, the first row will be skipped.
If setting
input_format_with_types_use_header is set to
1,
the types from input data will be compared with the types of the corresponding columns from the table. Otherwise, the second row will be skipped.