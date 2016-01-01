RowBinaryWithNames

format_binary_max_string_size The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format. 1GiB

output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format Allows to write types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format. false

input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format Allows to read types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format. false

output_format_binary_write_json_as_string Allows to write values of the JSON data type as JSON String values in RowBinary output format. false