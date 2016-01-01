RowBinaryWithNames
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✔
Description
Similar to the
RowBinary format, but with added header:
LEB128-encoded number of columns (N).
- N
Strings specifying column names.
Example Usage
Format Settings
The following settings are common to all
RowBinary type formats.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
format_binary_max_string_size
|The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.
1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to write types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.
false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to read types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.
false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_string
|Allows to write values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary output format.
false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_string
|Allows to read values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary input format.
false
Note
- If setting
input_format_with_names_use_headeris set to
1, the columns from input data will be mapped to the columns from the table by their names, columns with unknown names will be skipped.
- If setting
input_format_skip_unknown_fieldsis set to
1. Otherwise, the first row will be skipped.