Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

RowBinaryWithNames

InputOutputAlias

Description

Similar to the RowBinary format, but with added header:

  • LEB128-encoded number of columns (N).
  • N Strings specifying column names.

Example Usage

Format Settings

The following settings are common to all RowBinary type formats.

SettingDescriptionDefault
format_binary_max_string_sizeThe maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_formatAllows to write types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_formatAllows to read types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_stringAllows to write values of the JSON data type as JSON String values in RowBinary output format.false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_stringAllows to read values of the JSON data type as JSON String values in RowBinary input format.false
Note