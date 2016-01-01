RowBinaryWithDefaults

Input Output Alias ✔ ✗

Similar to the RowBinary format, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if the default value should be used.

Examples:

For column x there is only one byte 01 that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided.

there is only one byte that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided. For column y data starts with byte 00 that indicates that column has actual value that should be read from the subsequent data 01000000 .

The following settings are common to all RowBinary type formats.