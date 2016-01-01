RowBinaryWithDefaults
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✔
|✗
Description
Similar to the
RowBinary format, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if the default value should be used.
Example Usage
Examples:
- For column
xthere is only one byte
01that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided.
- For column
ydata starts with byte
00that indicates that column has actual value that should be read from the subsequent data
01000000.
Format Settings
The following settings are common to all
RowBinary type formats.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
format_binary_max_string_size
|The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.
1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to write types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.
false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to read types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.
false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_string
|Allows to write values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary output format.
false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_string
|Allows to read values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary input format.
false