RowBinaryWithDefaults

InputOutputAlias

Description

Similar to the RowBinary format, but with an extra byte before each column that indicates if the default value should be used.

Example Usage

Examples:

  • For column x there is only one byte 01 that indicates that default value should be used and no other data after this byte is provided.
  • For column y data starts with byte 00 that indicates that column has actual value that should be read from the subsequent data 01000000.

Format Settings

The following settings are common to all RowBinary type formats.

SettingDescriptionDefault
format_binary_max_string_sizeThe maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_formatAllows to write types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_formatAllows to read types in header using binary encoding instead of strings with type names in RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_stringAllows to write values of the JSON data type as JSON String values in RowBinary output format.false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_stringAllows to read values of the JSON data type as JSON String values in RowBinary input format.false