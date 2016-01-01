RowBinary
Description
The
RowBinary format parses data by row in binary format.
Rows and values are listed consecutively, without separators.
Because data is in the binary format the delimiter after
FORMAT RowBinary is strictly specified as follows:
- Any number of whitespaces:
' '(space - code
0x20)
'\t'(tab - code
0x09)
'\f'(form feed - code
0x0C)
-
- Followed by exactly one new line sequence:
- Windows style
"\r\n"
- or Unix style
'\n'
- Windows style
- Immediately followed by binary data.
Note
This format is less efficient than the Native format since it is row-based.
For the following data types it is important to note that:
- Integers use fixed-length little-endian representation. For example,
UInt64uses 8 bytes.
- DateTime is represented as
UInt32containing the Unix timestamp as the value.
- Date is represented as a UInt16 object that contains the number of days since
1970-01-01as the value.
- String is represented as a variable-width integer (varint) (unsigned
LEB128), followed by the bytes of the string.
- FixedString is represented simply as a sequence of bytes.
- Arrays are represented as a variable-width integer (varint) (unsigned LEB128), followed by successive elements of the array.
For NULL support, an additional byte containing
1 or
0 is added before each Nullable value.
- If
1, then the value is
NULLand this byte is interpreted as a separate value.
- If
0, the value after the byte is not
NULL.
For a comparison of the
RowBinary format and the
RawBlob format see: Raw Formats Comparison
Example Usage
Format Settings
The following settings are common to all
RowBinary type formats.
|Setting
|Description
|Default
format_binary_max_string_size
|The maximum allowed size for String in RowBinary format.
1GiB
output_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to write types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes output format.
false
input_format_binary_encode_types_in_binary_format
|Allows to read types in header using
binary encoding instead of strings with type names in
RowBinaryWithNamesAndTypes input format.
false
output_format_binary_write_json_as_string
|Allows to write values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary output format.
false
input_format_binary_read_json_as_string
|Allows to read values of the
JSON data type as
JSON String values in
RowBinary input format.
false