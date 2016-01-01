RowBinary

The RowBinary format parses data by row in binary format. Rows and values are listed consecutively, without separators. Because data is in the binary format the delimiter after FORMAT RowBinary is strictly specified as follows:

Any number of whitespaces: ' ' (space - code 0x20 ) '\t' (tab - code 0x09 ) '\f' (form feed - code 0x0C )

Followed by exactly one new line sequence: Windows style "\r

" or Unix style '

'

Immediately followed by binary data.

Note This format is less efficient than the Native format since it is row-based.

For the following data types it is important to note that:

Integers use fixed-length little-endian representation. For example, UInt64 uses 8 bytes.

uses 8 bytes. DateTime is represented as UInt32 containing the Unix timestamp as the value.

containing the Unix timestamp as the value. Date is represented as a UInt16 object that contains the number of days since 1970-01-01 as the value.

as the value. String is represented as a variable-width integer (varint) (unsigned LEB128 ), followed by the bytes of the string.

), followed by the bytes of the string. FixedString is represented simply as a sequence of bytes.

Arrays are represented as a variable-width integer (varint) (unsigned LEB128), followed by successive elements of the array.

For NULL support, an additional byte containing 1 or 0 is added before each Nullable value.

If 1 , then the value is NULL and this byte is interpreted as a separate value.

, then the value is and this byte is interpreted as a separate value. If 0 , the value after the byte is not NULL .

For a comparison of the RowBinary format and the RawBlob format see: Raw Formats Comparison

The following settings are common to all RowBinary type formats.