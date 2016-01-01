Skip to main content
The Regex format parses every line of imported data according to the provided regular expression.

Usage

The regular expression from format_regexp setting is applied to every line of imported data. The number of subpatterns in the regular expression must be equal to the number of columns in imported dataset.

Lines of the imported data must be separated by newline character '\n' or DOS-style newline "\r\n".

The content of every matched subpattern is parsed with the method of corresponding data type, according to format_regexp_escaping_rule setting.

If the regular expression does not match the line and format_regexp_skip_unmatched is set to 1, the line is silently skipped. Otherwise, exception is thrown.

Example Usage

Consider the file data.tsv:

and table imp_regex_table:

We'll insert the data from the aforementioned file into the table above using the following query:

We can now SELECT the data from the table to see how the Regex format parsed the data from the file:

Format Settings

When working with the Regexp format, you can use the following settings:

  • format_regexpString. Contains regular expression in the re2 format.

  • format_regexp_escaping_ruleString. The following escaping rules are supported:

    • CSV (similarly to CSV
    • JSON (similarly to JSONEachRow
    • Escaped (similarly to TSV
    • Quoted (similarly to Values
    • Raw (extracts subpatterns as a whole, no escaping rules, similarly to TSVRaw

  • format_regexp_skip_unmatchedUInt8. Defines the need to throw an exception in case the format_regexp expression does not match the imported data. Can be set to 0 or 1.