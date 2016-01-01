Regexp

The Regex format parses every line of imported data according to the provided regular expression.

Usage

The regular expression from format_regexp setting is applied to every line of imported data. The number of subpatterns in the regular expression must be equal to the number of columns in imported dataset.

Lines of the imported data must be separated by newline character '

' or DOS-style newline "\r

" .

The content of every matched subpattern is parsed with the method of corresponding data type, according to format_regexp_escaping_rule setting.

If the regular expression does not match the line and format_regexp_skip_unmatched is set to 1, the line is silently skipped. Otherwise, exception is thrown.

Consider the file data.tsv :

and table imp_regex_table :

We'll insert the data from the aforementioned file into the table above using the following query:

We can now SELECT the data from the table to see how the Regex format parsed the data from the file:

When working with the Regexp format, you can use the following settings: