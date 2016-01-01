RawBLOB

The RawBLOB formats reads all input data to a single value. It is possible to parse only a table with a single field of type String or similar. The result is output as a binary format without delimiters and escaping. If more than one value is output, the format is ambiguous, and it will be impossible to read the data back.

Below is a comparison of the formats RawBLOB and TabSeparatedRaw .

RawBLOB :

data is output in binary format, no escaping;

there are no delimiters between values;

no new-line at the end of each value.

TabSeparatedRaw :

data is output without escaping;

the rows contain values separated by tabs;

there is a line feed after the last value in every row.

The following is a comparison of the RawBLOB and RowBinary formats.

RawBLOB :

String fields are output without being prefixed by length.

RowBinary :

String fields are represented as length in varint format (unsigned [LEB128] (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/LEB128)), followed by the bytes of the string.