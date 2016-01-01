Skip to main content
RawBLOB

Description

The RawBLOB formats reads all input data to a single value. It is possible to parse only a table with a single field of type String or similar. The result is output as a binary format without delimiters and escaping. If more than one value is output, the format is ambiguous, and it will be impossible to read the data back.

Raw Formats Comparison

Below is a comparison of the formats RawBLOB and TabSeparatedRaw.

RawBLOB:

  • data is output in binary format, no escaping;
  • there are no delimiters between values;
  • no new-line at the end of each value.

TabSeparatedRaw:

  • data is output without escaping;
  • the rows contain values separated by tabs;
  • there is a line feed after the last value in every row.

The following is a comparison of the RawBLOB and RowBinary formats.

RawBLOB:

  • String fields are output without being prefixed by length.

RowBinary:

When empty data is passed to the RawBLOB input, ClickHouse throws an exception:

Example Usage

Format Settings