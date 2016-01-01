Protobuf

Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud Not supported in ClickHouse Cloud

Input Output Alias ✔ ✔

The Protobuf format is the Protocol Buffers format.

This format requires an external format schema, which is cached between queries.

ClickHouse supports:

both proto2 and proto3 syntaxes.

and syntaxes. Repeated / optional / required fields.

Usage examples:

Where the file schemafile.proto looks like this:

To find the correspondence between table columns and fields of the Protocol Buffers' message type, ClickHouse compares their names. This comparison is case-insensitive and the characters _ (underscore) and . (dot) are considered as equal. If the types of a column and a field of the Protocol Buffers' message are different, then the necessary conversion is applied.

Nested messages are supported. For example, for the field z in the following message type:

ClickHouse tries to find a column named x.y.z (or x_y_z or X.y_Z and so on).

Nested messages are suitable for input or output of a nested data structures.

Default values defined in a protobuf schema like the one that follows are not applied, rather the table defaults are used instead of them:

ClickHouse inputs and outputs protobuf messages in the length-delimited format. This means that before every message its length should be written as a variable width integer (varint).

See also: how to read/write length-delimited protobuf messages in popular languages.

If you don't have an external Protobuf schema for your data, you can still output/input data in the Protobuf format using an autogenerated schema.

For example:

In this case, ClickHouse will autogenerate the Protobuf schema according to the table structure using function structureToProtobufSchema . It will then use this schema to serialize data in the Protobuf format.

You can also read a Protobuf file with the autogenerated schema. In this case it is necessary for the file to be created using the same schema:

The setting format_protobuf_use_autogenerated_schema is enabled by default and applies if format_schema is not set.

You can also save autogenerated schema in the file during input/output using setting output_format_schema . For example:

In this case autogenerated Protobuf schema will be saved in file path/to/schema/schema.capnp .