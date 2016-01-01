Prometheus

Exposes metrics in the Prometheus text-based exposition format.

For this format, it is a requirement for the output table to be structured correctly, by the following rules:

Columns name (String) and value (number) are required.

(String) and (number) are required. Rows may optionally contain help (String) and timestamp (number).

(String) and (number). Column type (String) should be one of counter , gauge , histogram , summary , untyped or empty.

(String) should be one of , , , , or empty. Each metric value may also have some labels (Map(String, String)).

(Map(String, String)). Several consequent rows may refer to the one metric with different labels. The table should be sorted by metric name (e.g., with ORDER BY name ).

There are special requirements for the histogram and summary labels - see Prometheus doc for the details. Special rules are applied to rows with labels {'count':''} and {'sum':''} , which are converted to <metric_name>_count and <metric_name>_sum respectively.

Will be formatted as: