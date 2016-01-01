Prometheus
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✗
|✔
Description
Exposes metrics in the Prometheus text-based exposition format.
For this format, it is a requirement for the output table to be structured correctly, by the following rules:
- Columns
name(String) and
value(number) are required.
- Rows may optionally contain
help(String) and
timestamp(number).
- Column
type(String) should be one of
counter,
gauge,
histogram,
summary,
untypedor empty.
- Each metric value may also have some
labels(Map(String, String)).
- Several consequent rows may refer to the one metric with different labels. The table should be sorted by metric name (e.g., with
ORDER BY name).
There are special requirements for the
histogram and
summary labels - see Prometheus doc for the details.
Special rules are applied to rows with labels
{'count':''} and
{'sum':''}, which are converted to
<metric_name>_count and
<metric_name>_sum respectively.
Example Usage
Will be formatted as: