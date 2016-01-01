Skip to main content
PrettyNoEscapesMonoBlock

InputOutputAlias

Description

Differs from the PrettyNoEscapes format in that up to 10,000 rows are buffered, and then output as a single table, and not by blocks.

Example Usage

Format Settings

The following settings are common to all Pretty formats:

SettingDescriptionDefault
output_format_pretty_max_rowsRow limit for Pretty formats.10000
output_format_pretty_max_column_pad_widthMaximum width to pad all values in a column in Pretty formats.250
output_format_pretty_max_value_widthMaximum width of value to display in Pretty formats. If greater - it will be cut.10000
output_format_pretty_colorUse ANSI escape sequences to paint colors in Pretty formats.true
output_format_pretty_grid_charsetCharset for printing grid borders. Available charsets: ASCII, UTF-8.UTF-8
output_format_pretty_row_numbersAdd row numbers before each row for pretty output format.true
output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_namesDisplay column names in the footer if table contains many rows.true
output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_names_min_rowsSets the minimum number of rows for which a footer will be displayed if output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_names is enabled.50