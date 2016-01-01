PrettyCompactNoEscapes
|Input
|Output
|Alias
|✗
|✔
Description
Differs from the
PrettyCompact format in that ANSI-escape sequences aren't used.
This is necessary for displaying the format in a browser, as well as for using the 'watch' command-line utility.
Example Usage
Format Settings
The following settings are common to all
Pretty formats:
|Setting
|Description
|Default
output_format_pretty_max_rows
|Row limit for Pretty formats.
10000
output_format_pretty_max_column_pad_width
|Maximum width to pad all values in a column in Pretty formats.
250
output_format_pretty_max_value_width
|Maximum width of value to display in Pretty formats. If greater - it will be cut.
10000
output_format_pretty_color
|Use ANSI escape sequences to paint colors in Pretty formats.
true
output_format_pretty_grid_charset
|Charset for printing grid borders. Available charsets: ASCII, UTF-8.
UTF-8
output_format_pretty_row_numbers
|Add row numbers before each row for pretty output format.
true
output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_names
|Display column names in the footer if table contains many rows.
true
output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_names_min_rows
|Sets the minimum number of rows for which a footer will be displayed if
output_format_pretty_display_footer_column_names is enabled.
50