Apache ORC is a columnar storage format widely used in the Hadoop ecosystem.

The table below compares supported ORC data types and their corresponding ClickHouse data types in INSERT and SELECT queries.

ORC data type ( INSERT ) ClickHouse data type ORC data type ( SELECT ) Boolean UInt8 Boolean Tinyint Int8/UInt8/Enum8 Tinyint Smallint Int16/UInt16/Enum16 Smallint Int Int32/UInt32 Int Bigint Int64/UInt32 Bigint Float Float32 Float Double Float64 Double Decimal Decimal Decimal Date Date32 Date Timestamp DateTime64 Timestamp String , Char , Varchar , Binary String Binary List Array List Struct Tuple Struct Map Map Map Int IPv4 Int Binary IPv6 Binary Binary Int128/UInt128/Int256/UInt256 Binary Binary Decimal256 Binary

Other types are not supported.

Arrays can be nested and can have a value of the Nullable type as an argument. Tuple and Map types also can be nested.

type as an argument. and types also can be nested. The data types of ClickHouse table columns do not have to match the corresponding ORC data fields. When inserting data, ClickHouse interprets data types according to the table above and then casts the data to the data type set for the ClickHouse table column.

You can insert ORC data from a file into ClickHouse table using the following command:

You can select data from a ClickHouse table and save them into some file in the ORC format using the following command:

Setting Description Default output_format_arrow_string_as_string Use Arrow String type instead of Binary for String columns. false output_format_orc_compression_method Compression method used in output ORC format. Default value none input_format_arrow_case_insensitive_column_matching Ignore case when matching Arrow columns with ClickHouse columns. false input_format_arrow_allow_missing_columns Allow missing columns while reading Arrow data. false input_format_arrow_skip_columns_with_unsupported_types_in_schema_inference Allow skipping columns with unsupported types while schema inference for Arrow format. false

To exchange data with Hadoop, you can use HDFS table engine.